Lowcountry roundup; Beaufort baseball blanks Berkeley

Ethan Graham pitched six shutout innings and Paul Winland had three RBI in Beaufort’s 8-0 win over Berkeley on Tuesday in high school baseball action.
Graham allowed just two hits in the win. Wriley Hill led Beaufort with three hits.
John Paul II 10, Hilton Head Prep 2
Adam Skipper drove in two runs and Ray Johnson pitched 5 1/3 innings in the win for the Warriors.
Never miss a local story.
Tom Kender had a double and triple and Mark Tigges had a triple for John Paul II.
Hilton Head Christian 13, Thomas Heyward 1
Dargan Cherry, Michael Graupner, and JD Monts led the Eagles’ offensive attack with multiple hits.
John Burke got the win on the mound.
TENNIS
Hilton Head Christian 7, Beaufort Academy 0
Singles: Alex Likins (HHCA) def. Daniel Richards, 6-0, 6-0; Brent Geist (HHCA) def. Larry Linsey, 6-0, 6-0; Dylan Sampson (HHCA) def. Jack McDougal, 6-1, 6-0; Olivia Rose Besecker (HHCA) def. Andrew Alenpivic, 6-0, 6-0; Walker Mikkelson (HHCA) def. Connor Aviaz, 6-2, 6-1; Justin Heller (HHCA) def. Preston Aviaz, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8. Doubles: Geist/Sampson (HHCA) def. Scheper/Heirs, 6-1.
GOLF
Hilton Head Christian wins Bengal Invitational
Hilton Head Christian golf team won the Bengal Invitational in Columbia on Tuesday.
HHCA shot a 613 in the two-day event and edged Gaffney by four shots.
Team Scores: Hilton Head Christian 613; Gaffney 617; Hartsville 619; Fox Creek 625; Bishop England 627; Lexington 628; Lancaster 631; Boiling Springs 633 Blythewood 634; AC Flora 638; Fort Mill 638; Wando 651; Riverside 657; Dutch Fork 659; South Aiken 669; Nation Ford 671; River Bluff 676; Northwestern 685; Oakbrook Prep 695; Aiken 705; North Augusta 712; Airport 715; Beaufort 725; South Pointe 730; West Florence 747; Fort Dorchester 785; Cardinal Newman 820; Irmo 879
SOFTBALL
Battery Creek 4, Thomas Heyward 0
Alexis Ortiz struck out eight and allowed just one hit in the Dolphins’ victory.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beaufort 4, Berkeley 2
Reagan Cline scored twice and Caroline Louw and Jayne Trumps each had a goal as the Eagles moved to 5-0 on the year.
Hilton Head Island 10, Colleton County 0
Hannah Standhope scored five Seahawk goals in the win. Bethany Neville added two while Julie Kubec, Carson Schoeppe and Val Palacio each added one.
Comments