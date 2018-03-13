Lowcountry roundup: May River’s Patterson tosses no-hitter

Josh Patterson tossed a no-hitter as May River defeated Bluffton, 9-0, on Monday in baseball action.
It was the first no-hitter in the history of the school. Patterson struck out nine batters in the win.
Cooper George had two hits and Andrew Perez added two RBI. Game two of the series will be Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Never miss a local story.
John Paul 1, Beaufort Academy 0
Renee Delgado’s first-half goal was the difference as John Paul II defeated Beaufort Academy, 1-0, on Monday in girls’ soccer action.
The game was the SCISA championship rematch won by Beaufort Academy.
Brianna Riley had the assist on Delgado’s goal midway through the first half. Abigail Quinty stopped two saves for the shutout.
Amelia Huebel had seven saves for BA (0-3). JP II hosts Hilton Head Prep on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Beaufort Academy 1, John Paul II (BA wins in PKs)
Dawson Coleman, Charlie Weeden, and Ben Trask made PKs in regulation and Edward McCormick won it with the first kick in sudden death, 4-3.
Jackson Spratling had a first half goal for the Eagles (3-0, 1-0). Sebastian Laverde scored the John Paul II’s goal.
BOYS TENNIS
Hilton Head 6, Bluffton 0
Hilton Head lost only four games in the win over the Bobcats.
Singles winners: Matt Oliver 6-0 6-0; Davis Phillips 6-0 6-0; Michael Oliver 6-1 6-0; Cooper Steinour 6-0 6-0; Alex Ruckno 6-1 6-0. Doubles: Alex Ittenbach & Justin Williams 6-1 6-1
SOFTBALL
May River 15, Bluffton 1 (5)
Kylee Gleason had three hits, including a homer and drove in three runs for the Sharks.
Gabby Ximenez picked up the win on the mound. Hannah Manley had two hits and two RBI.
LACROSSE
May River 13, Bluffton 2
The Sharks improved to 5-2 on the season with a win over the Bobcats.
Comments