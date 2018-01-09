Lowcountry wrestling teams, individuals ranked in latest SCMAT polls

Six Lowcountry teams are in the latest SCMat high school wrestling rankings released Tuesday.
In Class 4A, Beaufort is sixth and Hilton Head is seventh. In Class 3A, Battery Creek checks in at No. 9 and May River is 20th. In Class 2A, Whale Branch is 13th and John Paul II is fourth in SCISA rankings.
In the 4A individual rankings, Hilton Head’s Alex Braden is No. 1 at 145 pounds and HH’s Billy Christie No. 1 at 170. In 3A, Battery Creek’s Ahman Smalls (190) and Khalil Chisolm (220) are No. 1 in their classes.
WRESTLING
SCMAT RANKINGS
CLASS 5A
1. Fort Dorchester; 2. Rock Hill; 3. River Bluff; 4. Ashley Ridge; 5. Hillcrest; 6. Lexington; 7. Mauldin; 8. Dorman; 9. Summerville; 10. Fort Mill; 11. Northwestern; 12. Boiling Springs; 13. Clover; 14. Goose Creek; 15. Stratford; 16. Byrnes; 17. Nation Ford; 18. Carolina Forest; 19. Woodmont; 20. Irmo
CLASS 4A
1. Eastside; 2. Lugoff-Elgin; 3. Cane Bay; 4. Chapin; 5. Belton-Honea Path; 6. Beaufort; 7. Hilton Head; 8. Westwood; 9. Airport; 10. South Pointe; 11. Union County; 12. North Myrtle Beach; 13. Hartsville; 14. York; 15. St. James; 16. Pickens; 17. Travelers Rest; 18. Myrtle Beach; 19. Blue Ridge; 20. Greer
CLASS 3A
1. West-Oak; 2. Indian Land; 3. Broome; 4. Chester; 5. Crescent; 6. Powdersville; 7. Emerald; 8. Woodruff; 9. Battery Creek; 10. Palmetto; 11. Hanahan; 12. Timberland; 13. Lake City; 14. Camden; 15. Gilbert; 16. Loris; 17. Aynor; 18. Columbia; 19. Swansea; 20. May River
CLASS 2A
1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt; 2. North Charleston; 3. Marion; 4. Andrew Jackson; 5. Liberty; 6. Buford; 7. Chesnee; 8. North Central; 9. Abbeville; 10. Chesterfield; 11. Cheraw; 12. Ninety-Six; 13. Whale Branch; 14. Whitmire; 15. Landrum; 16. St. John’s; 17. Academic Magnet; 18. Military Magnet; 19. Garrett; 20. Burke
SCISA
1. Cardinal Newman; 2. Hammond; 3. Heathwood Hall; 4. John Paul II; 5. Orangeburg Prep; 6. Ben Lippen; 7. Augusta Christian; 8. Ridge Christian; 9. Thomas Heyward
Comments