The Beaufort wrestling team finished fourth at the Blue Devil Invitational at Dreher High School on Friday and Saturday.
The Beaufort wrestling team finished fourth at the Blue Devil Invitational at Dreher High School on Friday and Saturday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
The Beaufort wrestling team finished fourth at the Blue Devil Invitational at Dreher High School on Friday and Saturday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

High School Sports

Lowcountry wrestlers compete at Blue Devil Invitational

By Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

January 07, 2018 01:41 AM

Beaufort finished seventh to lead the contingent of Lowcountry teams at the Blue Devil Invitational at Dreher High School.

The Eagles tied Pickens for seventh with 88 points. Class 4A runner-up Chapin won the event with 223 points.

May River tied for 12th, Hilton Head was 17th and Whale Branch 21st in the 26-team field.

Beaufort, May River and Hilton Head each had two wrestlers finish in the top four of their classes. Beaufort’s Justin Campbell was second in 145 pounds and James Dagin was third at 152 pounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hilton Head’s Rawlin Szewczyk was runner-up in 113 pounds and Kyle Riddle fourth in 120 pounds. MR’s Ryan Humel finished third in 170 pounds and Roderick Grant third at 190.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton 1:19

High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton

View More Video