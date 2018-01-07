Lowcountry wrestlers compete at Blue Devil Invitational

Beaufort finished seventh to lead the contingent of Lowcountry teams at the Blue Devil Invitational at Dreher High School.
The Eagles tied Pickens for seventh with 88 points. Class 4A runner-up Chapin won the event with 223 points.
May River tied for 12th, Hilton Head was 17th and Whale Branch 21st in the 26-team field.
Beaufort, May River and Hilton Head each had two wrestlers finish in the top four of their classes. Beaufort’s Justin Campbell was second in 145 pounds and James Dagin was third at 152 pounds.
Never miss a local story.
Hilton Head’s Rawlin Szewczyk was runner-up in 113 pounds and Kyle Riddle fourth in 120 pounds. MR’s Ryan Humel finished third in 170 pounds and Roderick Grant third at 190.
Comments