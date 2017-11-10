Former Hilton Head standout up for SCFHOF award

Former Hilton Head Island standout Poona Ford is one of the 12 finalists for the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame’s Blanchard-Rogers Award.
The award is given to the most outstanding collegiate player of the year that has South Carolina ties. Deshaun Watson won the award last year.
Ford is a senior defensive tackle at Texas. The former Hilton Head Island standout has 24 tackles, four for loss, this season for the Longhorns.
Other nominees are Jake Bentley (QB/South Carolina), P.J. Blazejowski (QB/Furman), Austin Bryant (DE/Clemson), Anthony Ellis (DE/Charleston Southern), Kelly Bryant (QB/Clemson), Darius Leonard (LB/SC State), Skai Moore (LB/South Carolina), Dorian O’Daniel (LB/Clemson), Mason Rudolph (Rock Hill, SC/QB/Oklahoma St.), Andre Stoddard (RB/Wofford) and Antonio Wilcox (RB/Furman).
Comments