Hilton Head’s Wrightson earns coach of year honors

Hilton Head cross country Bill Wrightson picked up another honor in his final season.
Wrightson was named the South Carolina Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Class 4A Boys Coach of the Year. He the Hilton Head boys to the Class 4A cross country championship Nov. 4. The Seahawk girls finished second in the race.
Wrightson finished with 13 state titles combined for boys and girls.
The Hilton Head boys and girls finished No. 3 overall in both final boys and girls rankings.
Beaufort boys finished sixth in Class 4A rankings, while May River was ranked No. 2 in Class 3A girls and No. 3 in the boys. Bluffton was ranked No. 3 in girls.
