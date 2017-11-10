Hilton Head cross country coach Bill Wrightson was named Class 4A boys cross country coach of the year. The Seahawks won the Class 4A title and the Hilton Head girls came in second.
Hilton Head cross country coach Bill Wrightson was named Class 4A boys cross country coach of the year. The Seahawks won the Class 4A title and the Hilton Head girls came in second. LOU BEZJAK/THE STATE
Hilton Head cross country coach Bill Wrightson was named Class 4A boys cross country coach of the year. The Seahawks won the Class 4A title and the Hilton Head girls came in second. LOU BEZJAK/THE STATE

High School Sports

Hilton Head’s Wrightson earns coach of year honors

By Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

November 10, 2017 11:23 AM

Hilton Head cross country Bill Wrightson picked up another honor in his final season.

Wrightson was named the South Carolina Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Class 4A Boys Coach of the Year. He the Hilton Head boys to the Class 4A cross country championship Nov. 4. The Seahawk girls finished second in the race.

Wrightson finished with 13 state titles combined for boys and girls.

The Hilton Head boys and girls finished No. 3 overall in both final boys and girls rankings.

Beaufort boys finished sixth in Class 4A rankings, while May River was ranked No. 2 in Class 3A girls and No. 3 in the boys. Bluffton was ranked No. 3 in girls.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton

    The Hawks visit Bluffton High on Nov. 3, 2017 for a first round playoff game won by the Bobcats by the score of 22-21.

High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton

High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton 1:19

High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton
High school football: Beaufort at Hilton Head 1:21

High school football: Beaufort at Hilton Head
High school football: Berkeley at Beaufort 1:00

High school football: Berkeley at Beaufort

View More Video