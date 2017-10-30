High School Sports

Hilton Head Island, Bluffton lose in state semifinals

By Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

October 30, 2017 7:42 PM

The Hilton Head Island girls tennis and Bluffton volleyball seasons came to and end Monday.

A.C. Flora defeated Hilton Head Island, 5-2, in the Class 4A Lower State Championship. The Seahawks were looking for their second straight state title trip and eighth in the last 11 years. Hilton Head lost four of the five singles matches in the defeat.

Bishop England beat Bluffton, 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-11) in the 3A Lower State championship. For Bluffton, it was the second straight year it lost to the Battling Bishops in the Lower State championship.

With the win, Bishop England will make its 17th straight appearance in the volleyball championships.

