High School Sports

Holy Trinity cross country teams take first, second in SCISA state meet

By Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

October 29, 2017 4:32 PM

Holy Trinity's girls and boys cross country teams took first and second, respectively at the SCISA Class A championship meet held at Heathwood Hall in Columbia.

In addition to the teams earning first and second place overall, Holy Trinity had five individual runners place in the top 10. On the girst side, it was Mills Langehans (20:20), seventh-place Izzy Hipper (24:09) and Virginia Brunson (25:12). It was was Langehans’ second straight individual title.

On the boys’ side Logan Lawson (18:23) was third and Luke Greene (19:16) was eighth.

Beaufort Academy’s Maeve Calady was fifth, and Jack Carter Worrell was 15th.

