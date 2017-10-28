Hilton Head Island boys, girls win Lower State cross country titles

Hilton Head boys and girls won Class 4A Lower State cross country championships Saturday in Darlington.
Beaufort’s Marlon Belden (16:17) won the boys race and HHI’s Tori Herman (18:51) won the girls race.
The Seahawk boys had seven of the top nine finishers, led by second-place Colton Thune (16:53). Finishing fourth through ninth were Corbin McKinney (16:57), Jasper Reinhardt (16:57); Logan Seifert (17:00) Maximillian Baez (17:05) and Palin Kayser (17:15).
Beaufort’s Collin Durham (17:20) was 10th.
On the girls side, HHI’s Abbigale Gross (19:43), Sarah Neville (19:51) and Miyah Shatz (20:12) were third through fifth. Beaufort’s Shannon Smith (20:32) was sixth.
In Class 3A girls, May River was second and Bluffton fourth. In Class 3A boys, May River was third and Bluffton fourth.
May River was led by Emma Peluso (20:16), Victoria Sosa (20:19) and Madison Lewellen (20:21), who finished third through fifth. Bluffton’s Perla Jimenez (20:42) was sixth
Bluffton’s Armando Jiminez (16:57) came in third, and John Surtay (17:18) was eighth. MR’s Jaxon Beebe (17:38) was 14th and Cody Corbin (17:44) 17th.
Class 4A
Boys Team Scores: Hilton Head 28; Beaufort 58; Darlington 86; Cane Bay 138; St. James 145; Hartsville 187; Berkeley 190; North Myrtle Beach 215; Myrtle Beach 235; Wilson 246; Stall 335
Girls Team Scores: Hilton Head 24; North Myrtle Beach 88; Cane Bay 114; Colleton County 114; Beaufort 129; Hartsville 176; St. James 177; Wilson 208; Berkeley 227; Myrtle Beach 233; Darlington 238
Class 3A
Boys Team Scores: Waccamaw 53; Bishop England 102; May River 112; Bluffton 119 Camden 132; Pelion 159; Wade Hampton 182; Aynor 228; Indian Land 240; Hanahan 263; Oceanside Collegiate Academy; Gilbert; Manning 366; Timberland 386; Edisto 445; Lake City 450; Battery Creek 477; Georgetown 494; Brookland Cayce 495; Swansea 544; Loris 631
Girls Team Scores: Waccamaw 45; May River 58; Indian Land 79; Bluffton 94; Pelion 153; Bishop England 196; Camden 218; Aynor 261; Gilbert 263; Georgetown 274; Hanahan 278; Oceanside Collegiate Academy 281; Battery Creek 300; Wade Hampton 401; Lake City 460; Manning 478
