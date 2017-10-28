High School Sports

John Paul II boys, Hilton Head Christian girls finish sixth at SCISA state cross country meet

By Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

October 28, 2017 8:29 PM

John Paul II finished sixth to lead the Lowcountry teams in the SCISA Class 2A boys cross country championships Saturday at Heathwood Hall.

Hilton Head Prep was ninth and Hilton Head Christian Academy was 13th.

JP II’s Noah Brockm (19:18) finished 24th and Sebastian Leverde (19:24) was 26th and Finn Mahoney (19:29) 27th.

Eighth-grader Beckett Jones (19:40) finished 30th to lead HHP. JC Bauer (19:41) was 31st to lead Hilton Head Christian.

On the girls side, Hilton Head Christian was sixth and Hilton Head Prep ninth. Eighth-grader Nika Cummings (23:06) was 30th to lead HHCA. Elizabeth Eisinger (24:21) was 37th to lead HHP.

Spartanburg Day won the boys title, and Spartanburg Christian won the girls championship.

