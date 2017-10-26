High School Sports

Hilton Head Island volleyball falls in 4A lower state semifinals







Hilton Head volleyball’s postseason run ended Thursday night.

After dropping the first set, Myrtle Beach won the next three to defeat Hilton Head, 3-1 (21-25, 25-11, 25-7, 25-18) in the Class 4A Lower State semifinals. Myrtle Beach advances to lower state championship against rival North Myrtle Beach.

Hilton Head’s loss leaves the HHI tennis and Bluffton volleyball teams as the lone Lowcountry teams left in the postseason.

SCHSL PLAYOFFS

VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A

Thursday

Myrtle Beach 3, Hilton Head Island 1

Class 3A

Monday

Lower State Championship

Bluffton at Bishop England

TENNIS

Class 4A

Monday

Lower State Championship

Hilton Head Island at A.C. Flora, 4:30 p.m.

