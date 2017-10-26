Hilton Head Island volleyball falls in 4A lower state semifinals

Hilton Head volleyball’s postseason run ended Thursday night.
After dropping the first set, Myrtle Beach won the next three to defeat Hilton Head, 3-1 (21-25, 25-11, 25-7, 25-18) in the Class 4A Lower State semifinals. Myrtle Beach advances to lower state championship against rival North Myrtle Beach.
Hilton Head’s loss leaves the HHI tennis and Bluffton volleyball teams as the lone Lowcountry teams left in the postseason.
SCHSL PLAYOFFS
VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A
Thursday
Myrtle Beach 3, Hilton Head Island 1
Class 3A
Monday
Lower State Championship
Bluffton at Bishop England
TENNIS
Class 4A
Monday
Lower State Championship
Hilton Head Island at A.C. Flora, 4:30 p.m.
