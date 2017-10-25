The Bluffton volleyball team defeated Waccamaw, 3-0, to advance to the Class 3A Lower State Championship.
The Bluffton volleyball team defeated Waccamaw, 3-0, to advance to the Class 3A Lower State Championship. BLUFFTON TWITTER
The Bluffton volleyball team defeated Waccamaw, 3-0, to advance to the Class 3A Lower State Championship. BLUFFTON TWITTER

High School Sports

Bluffton volleyball, Hilton Head Island tennis move on to lower state championships

By Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

October 25, 2017 10:19 PM

The Bluffton volleyball and Hilton Head Island girls tennis teams punched their tickets to the lower state championships Wednesday.

The Bobcats swept Waccamaw 25-12, 25-19, 25-14, in the Class 3A Lower State semifinals. Bluffton will travel to Bishop England for the lower state championship Monday. BE has won 17 straight volleyball state titles.

Hilton Head Island’s quest for a state title continued with a 5-1 win over Myrtle Beach. The Seahawks travel to A.C. Flora for the 4A Lower State Championship on Monday. HHI is trying to get back to state title match for second straight year.

SCHSL PLAYOFFS

VOLLEYBALL

Class 3A

Wednesday

Bluffton 3, Waccamaw 0

Bishop England 3, Battery Creek 0

Monday

Lower State Championship

Bluffton at Bishop England

Class 4A

Thursday

Myrtle Beach at Hilton Head Island

TENNIS

Class 4A

Wednesday

A.C. Flora 6, Beaufort 0

Hilton Head 5, Myrtle Beach 1

Monday

Lower State Championship

Hilton Head Island at A.C. Flora

Class 3A

Wednesday

Waccamaw 5, Bluffton 1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • High school football: Berkeley at Beaufort

    Highlights from the Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 football game between Berkeley and Beaufort High. Beaufort fell to the Stags by the score of 23-14.

High school football: Berkeley at Beaufort

High school football: Berkeley at Beaufort 1:00

High school football: Berkeley at Beaufort
High school football Ridgeland-Hardeeville at May River High 1:19

High school football Ridgeland-Hardeeville at May River High
May River at Bluffton football highlights 1:06

May River at Bluffton football highlights

View More Video