Bluffton volleyball, Hilton Head Island tennis move on to lower state championships

The Bluffton volleyball and Hilton Head Island girls tennis teams punched their tickets to the lower state championships Wednesday.
The Bobcats swept Waccamaw 25-12, 25-19, 25-14, in the Class 3A Lower State semifinals. Bluffton will travel to Bishop England for the lower state championship Monday. BE has won 17 straight volleyball state titles.
Hilton Head Island’s quest for a state title continued with a 5-1 win over Myrtle Beach. The Seahawks travel to A.C. Flora for the 4A Lower State Championship on Monday. HHI is trying to get back to state title match for second straight year.
SCHSL PLAYOFFS
VOLLEYBALL
Class 3A
Wednesday
Bluffton 3, Waccamaw 0
Bishop England 3, Battery Creek 0
Monday
Lower State Championship
Bluffton at Bishop England
Class 4A
Thursday
Myrtle Beach at Hilton Head Island
TENNIS
Class 4A
Wednesday
A.C. Flora 6, Beaufort 0
Hilton Head 5, Myrtle Beach 1
Monday
Lower State Championship
Hilton Head Island at A.C. Flora
Class 3A
Wednesday
Waccamaw 5, Bluffton 1
