Bluffton, May River have strong showing at 3A girls golf championship

Bluffton’s Sophia and Camilla Burnett and May River’s Cathryn Thorne earned all-state honors Tuesday at the Class 3A girls golf championship River Falls Golf Course in Chapman.
The tournament was shortened to 18 holes after rain wiped out Monday’s opening round.
Sophia Burnett fired a 72 and finished one shot back of individual champion Kennedy Carroll of Bishop England. Thorne finished tied for fourth with a 75 and Camilla Burnett shot a 77. The top 10 golfers earn all-state honors.
As a team, Bluffton finished with a 324, 10 shots back of champion Oceanside Collegiate. May River was third with a 331.
In Class 4A, Hilton Head finished ninth. Emma Heyward was tied for 26th to lead Seahawks.
Beaufort’s Izzy Stone (162) finished tied for 16th.
Results
Class 4A
Team scores: St. James 607; Daniel 612; Hartsville 698; Pickens 702; Chapin 725; Traveler’s Rest 726; Greenville 731; Myrtle Beach 747; Hilton Head 754; A.C. Flora 763; Wren 774; North Augusta 791; Blue Ridge 801; York 805; North Myrtle Beach 825;
All-State: Smith Knaffle 139; Katie Whitfield 141; Jordan White 152; Kennedy McGaha 152; Emma Charles 153; Emileigh Swords 154; Gillian O’Brien 155; Katelyn Lee 155; Sarah Kennedy 155; Baylee Evans 158.
Class 3A
Team scores: Oceanside Collegiate 314; Bluffton 324; May River 331; St. Joseph’s 336; Bishop England 352; Christ Church 379; Ware Shoals 381; Pendleton 388; Gilbert 397; Emerald 398; Landrum 406; Aynor 408; Camden 415; Waccamaw 418; Georgetown 420; West Oak 433; Powdersville 433; Greer Middle College 440; McBee 469
All-State: Kennedy Carroll (BE) 71; Sophia Burnette (Bluff) 72; Rachel Rich (OC) 74; Peyton Gillespie (CC) 75; Channing Smith (WS) 75; Kathryn Thorne (MR) 75 Gaby Martinez (OC) 76; Carly Lyvers (CC) 76; Madison Jordan (Pen) 77; Camilla Burnett (Bluff) 77.
