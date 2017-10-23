Beaufort Academy wins SCISA Class A volleyball state title

The Beaufort Academy volleyball team capped off its season with a state championship.
The Eagles defeated Mead Hall Episcopal School, 3-1 (25-14, 20-25, 25-19, 25-10), on Monday to win the SCISA Class A volleyball championship in Sumter.
The championship is Beaufort Academy’s first volleyball title in school history.
The Eagles only dropped one set in going 6-0 in the SCISA playoffs. Beaufort Academy finished the season with a 24-3 record and won its 11 matches.
Beaufort Academy started playoffs Friday with a win over Cambridge Academy 25-14, 25-5 and then beat Coastal Christian 25-14, 25-9. BA defeated defending state champion Wardlaw, 25-19, 25-20.
On Saturday, The Eagles defeated Patrick Henry, 25-7, 25-19 and Cathedral Academy, 27-25, 25-22 to advance to the title match.
