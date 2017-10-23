Beaufort Academy defeated Mead Hall to win the SCISA Class A volleyball title.
Beaufort Academy defeated Mead Hall to win the SCISA Class A volleyball title. Contibuted photo
Beaufort Academy defeated Mead Hall to win the SCISA Class A volleyball title. Contibuted photo

High School Sports

Beaufort Academy wins SCISA Class A volleyball state title

By Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

October 23, 2017 9:30 PM

The Beaufort Academy volleyball team capped off its season with a state championship.

The Eagles defeated Mead Hall Episcopal School, 3-1 (25-14, 20-25, 25-19, 25-10), on Monday to win the SCISA Class A volleyball championship in Sumter.

The championship is Beaufort Academy’s first volleyball title in school history.

The Eagles only dropped one set in going 6-0 in the SCISA playoffs. Beaufort Academy finished the season with a 24-3 record and won its 11 matches.

Beaufort Academy started playoffs Friday with a win over Cambridge Academy 25-14, 25-5 and then beat Coastal Christian 25-14, 25-9. BA defeated defending state champion Wardlaw, 25-19, 25-20.

On Saturday, The Eagles defeated Patrick Henry, 25-7, 25-19 and Cathedral Academy, 27-25, 25-22 to advance to the title match.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • High school football: Berkeley at Beaufort

    Highlights from the Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 football game between Berkeley and Beaufort High. Beaufort fell to the Stags by the score of 23-14.

High school football: Berkeley at Beaufort

High school football: Berkeley at Beaufort 1:00

High school football: Berkeley at Beaufort
High school football Ridgeland-Hardeeville at May River High 1:19

High school football Ridgeland-Hardeeville at May River High
May River at Bluffton football highlights 1:06

May River at Bluffton football highlights

View More Video