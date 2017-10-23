High School Sports

Area girls golf teams compete on first day of state championships

By Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

October 23, 2017 8:42 PM

Hilton Head is in 10th place after the first day of the Class 4A girls state golf championship at Barony Golf Course at Port Royal.

The Seahawks shot a 389 in the opening round of the two-day event. Emma Hayward led HHI with a 90.

Beaufort’s Izzy Stone shot an 82 to lead the Eagles, who were one of the last teams out on the course Monday.

St. James leads the championship by nine shots over Daniel. SJ’s Smith Kanffle fired a 4-under 68 and leads the individual race.

Bluffton and May River golf teams are competing in Class 3A tournament in Chapman. But severe weather moved through and canceled the first day. The championship will be an 18-hole event.

Team Scores: St. James 301; Daniel 310; Hartsville 353; Pickens 354; Chapin 360; Traveler’s Rest 363; Myrtle Beach 380; A.C. Flora 384; Hilton Head 389; North Augusta 399; Blue Ridge 401; York 402; North Myrtle Beach 406; Wren 412

Top-10 golfers: Smith Knaffle 68; Katie Whitfield 72; Gillian O’Brien 76; Jordan Guyton 76; Jordan White 76; Kennedy McGaha 76; Emileigh Swords 77; Katie Smith 77; Emily Baker 77; Emma Charles 78; Sarah Kennedy 78

