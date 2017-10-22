Lowcountry high school playoff schedule

SCHSL PLAYOFFS
TENNIS
Class 4A
Monday
Beaufort at Hartsville
Dreher at Hilton Head Island
Class 3A
Monday
Bluffton at Brookland-Cayce
Georgetown at May River
VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A
Tuesday
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Hilton Head Island
Class 3A
Monday
Bluffton at Strom Thurmond
May River at Waccamaw
Gilbert at Battery Creek
SCISA
Class A State Championship
Monday
At Sumter
Beaufort Academy vs. Meade, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Monday-Tuesday
Class 5A Championship at Lexington Country Club
Class 4A Championship at Barony Golf Course at Port Royal
Class 3A Championship at River Falls Golf Course in Chapman
Comments