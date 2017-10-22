High School Sports

Lowcountry high school playoff schedule

By Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

October 22, 2017 11:02 AM

SCHSL PLAYOFFS

TENNIS

Class 4A

Monday

Beaufort at Hartsville

Dreher at Hilton Head Island

Class 3A

Monday

Bluffton at Brookland-Cayce

Georgetown at May River

VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A

Tuesday

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Hilton Head Island

Class 3A

Monday

Bluffton at Strom Thurmond

May River at Waccamaw

Gilbert at Battery Creek

SCISA

Class A State Championship

Monday

At Sumter

Beaufort Academy vs. Meade, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Monday-Tuesday

Class 5A Championship at Lexington Country Club

Class 4A Championship at Barony Golf Course at Port Royal

Class 3A Championship at River Falls Golf Course in Chapman

