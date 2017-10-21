High School Sports

Beaufort Academy, Hilton Head Christian alive in SCISA volleyball state tournament

By Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

October 21, 2017 8:01 AM

Beaufort Academy volleyball is off to a good start at the SCISA Class A volleyball tournament in Myrtle Beach.

The Eagles went 3-0 Friday and earned a spot in Saturday’s semifinals. BA needs to win two matches Saturday to advance to Tuesday’s championship match.

Beaufort Academy started with a win over Cambridge Academy 25-14, 25-5 and then beat Coastal Christian 25-14, 25-9. BA defeated defending state champion Wardlaw, 25-19, 25-20.

In 2A, Hilton Head Christian went 2-1 and needs three victories to make it to the championship match.

