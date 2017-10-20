John Paul II boys win region cross country meet

John Paul II boys captured the SCISA Region 2-A championship on Thursday.
The Warriors finished with 33 points, 15 more than Holy Trinity. The top five finishers for JPII were Sebastian Laverde, Noah Brock, Jackson Ogden, Finn Mahoney.
Laverde was second, Brock third and Ogden sixth to earn all-region honors. Beaufort Academy’s Jack Carter Worrell was seventh.
On the girls, side Holy Trinity edged Hilton Christian Academy by four points.
Boys Team Scores: John Paul II 33; Holy Trinity 48; Hilton Head Prep 60; St. Andrews 120; Beaufort Academy 128; Hilton Head Christian Academy 137
Girls Team Scores: Holy Trinity 30; Hilton Head Christian Academy 34; Hilton Head Prep 62
Hilton Head’s Gilman wins runner of week honor
Hilton Head runner Sam Gilman was honored by the South Carolina track and cross country coaches this week.
Gilman was named the Class 4A Runner of the Week.
