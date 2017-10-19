Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, May River win region cross country meets

The Hilton Head boys and girls cross country teams won the Region 4-8A meet held Wednesday.
Led by Sarah Cooke’s first-place finish, the Seahawks had five of the top-10 finishers to easily win the meet. Second-place finisher Palin Kayser led the Hilton Head boys, who had four of the top-10 finishers.
Beaufort’s Marlon Belden won the boys race and the Eagles finished second.
Girls
Team Scores: Hilton Head 19; Cane Bay 66; Colleton County 78; Beaufort 83; Berkeley 109
Top-10 finishers: Sarah Cooke (Hilton Head) 19:21; Abbigale Gross (Hilton Head) 19:54; Sarah Neville (Hilton Head) 20:08; Kennedy Yonce (Berkeley) 20:48; Shannon Smith (Beaufort) 21:10: Valeria Morales (Hilton Head) 21:19; Arianna Saponara (Hilton Head) 21:21; Grayson Altman (Colleton County) 21:50; Melanie Murray (Cane Bay) 22:01; Taylor Maddox (Beaufort) 22:13.57.
Boys
Team Scores: Hilton Head 37; Beaufort 44; Cane Bay 68; Berkeley 77; Colleton County 150
Top 10 finishers: Marlon Belden (Beaufort) 16:48; Palin Kayser (Hilton Head) 17:29; Corbin McKinney (Hilton Head); Jasper Reinhardt (Hilton Head) 17:48; Cortez Gonzalez (Berkeley) 17:55; Colton Thune (Hilton Head) 18:03; Collin Durham (Beaufort) 18:05; Isaiah Gold (Cane Bay) 18:13; Evan Hulst (Berkeley) 18:13; Joshua Wilborn (Beaufort) 18:18Region 8-3A meet
REGION 8-3A Meet
May River girls, Bluffton boys win
May River girls and Bluffton boys won Region 8-3A cross country meets Wednesday.
MR’s Madison Lewellen won the girls race with a time of 20:29 as the Sharks edged Bluffton by five points. May River and Bluffton runners comprised the top 10 finishers in race.
On the boys side, Bluffton finished with 32 points to defeat May River. Bluffton’s Armando Jimenez finished second and MR’s Owen Andrews was third to lead the way for the two squads.
Girls
Team Scores: May River 25; Bluffton 30; Battery Creek 81; Wade Hampton 105
Top-10 finishers: Madison Lewellen (May River) 20:29; Victoria Sosa (May River); Emma Peluso (May River) 20:32; Liza Malcolm (Bluffton) 20:39; Perla Jimenez (Bluffton); Kaitlyn McDonagh (Bluffton) 21:07; Megan Burriss (Bluffton) 21:13;
Kelsey Brandt (Bluffton) 21:22; Gracyn Drury (May River) 21:32; Fabiana Ribera (May River) 22:12
Boys
Team Scores: Bluffton 32; May River 40; Wade Hampton 62; Battery Creek 112
Top-10 finishers: Trevor Wilson (Wade Hampton) 17:13; Armando Jimenez (Bluffton); Owen Andrews (May River) 17:29; Walter Wheeler (Bluffton) 17:36; Trenton Terry (Wade Hampton); John Sutay (Bluffton) 17:40; Jaxon Beebe (May River) 17:42; Tristan Kaplan (May River) 17:55; Branden White (Bluffton) 17:55; Cody Corbin (May River) 18:13
Comments