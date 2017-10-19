Three Lowcountry schools ranked in latest SC girls golf polls

Three Lowcountry girls golf teams are ranked in this week’s South Carolina Golf Coaches polls, released Thursday.
Bluffton is the highest ranked local team and is No. 2 in Class A/2A/3A while May River is fourth. Hilton Head is No. 7 in Class 4A.
The teams will begin the state golf championships Monday and Tuesday. The Class 4A championship will be held at the Barony Course at Port Royal in Hilton Head and Class 3A will be at River Falls Golf Course in Chapman.
SC GIRLS GOLF COACHES POLL
Class 5A
1. Lexington; 2. Boiling Springs; 3. Blythewood; 4. Byrnes; 5. Wando; 6. River Bluff; 7. Dorman; 8. Ft Dorchester; 9. Carolina Forest; T-10. Gaffney; T-10. Northwestern
Class 4A
1. St. James; 2. Daniel; 3. Pickens; 4. Hartsville; 5. Myrtle Beach; 6. Chapin; 7. Hilton Head; 8. Wren; 9. Travelers Rest; T-10. York; T-10. A.C. Flora
Class A/2A/3A
1. Oceanside Collegiate; 2. Bluffton; 3. St Joseph’s; 4. May River; 5. Bishop England; 6. Gilbert; 7. Christ Church; 8. Landrum; 9. Walhalla; 10. Pendleton
