Hilton Head Christian, Beaufort Academy win top region volleyball honors

Hilton Head Christian and Beaufort Academy swept the top honors as SCISA 4-2A handed out its all-region volleyball selections.
HHCA’s Sydney DeSimone was named the region player of the year, and BA’s Donna Patrick was named the region coach of the year.
DeSimone had 355 kills, 54 aces, 33 blocks and 349 digs this season to help lead HHCA to an unbeaten region record. Lauryn Qualls and Brielle McCarthy also were first-team picks and Olivia Reichenbach made second team.
BA put three players on the all-region team. Alyssa Patrick led the team with 146 kills and was a first-team pick. Amelia Huebel and EmilyAnn Heirs were second team.
John Paul II’s Abigail Barker made first team and Darby O’Donnell was second team. Hilton Head Prep’s Kelsey O’Connor and Thomas Heyward’s Ivy Bryan made second team.
The teams will get ready for the SCISA 2A volleyball tournament, which will be Friday and Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
SCISA State Volleyball Tournament
At Myrtle Beach Sports Center
First round
Friday
Class 2A
Hilton Head Christian vs. Northside Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Hilton Head Prep vs. Thomas Sumter, 1:30 p.m.
John Paul II vs. The King’s Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Class A
Beaufort Academy vs. Cambridge, noon
