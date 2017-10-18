Tuesday’s Lowcountry scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL
Hilton Head Christian Academy 3, Hilton Head Prep 0
25-15, 25-9, 25-6
HHCA finished the region with a 12-0 record and didn’t drop a set in all of the region matches.
Beaufort Academy 3, John Paul II 0
W 25-23, 25-17, 30-28
BA leaders: Alyssa Patrick: 9 kills, 20 digs, 2 aces; Courtney Kirberger: 14/14 on serves, 13 assists, 10 digs, 2 kills
TENNIS
Beaufort 6, Bluffton 0
Singles: McKenzie Daniel def. Rachel Riley 6-3, 6-0; Morgan Louw def. Lydia John 6-2, 4-6, 12-10; Kirsten Stone def. Rachel Richardson 6-2, 6-1; Sophie Bellomy def. Serena Lynn 6-0, 6-0; Lucy Bruns def. Anastasiya Antsyferova 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Caroline Louw/Lucy Aydelette def. Alex Davis/Olivia Boshan 6-1, 6-1
Trinity Byrnes 6, John Paul 0
Singles: McKenzie Davis def Katherine Reilly 6-0 6-0; Lizzie Johnston def Alexa Eaddy 6-0 6-1; Haly Davis def Abby Quinty 6-0 6-0; Maggie Morrell def Samantha Reilly 6-2 6-0; Claire Peebles def Brenna Frank 6-0 6-0; Schipman Johnston def Caroline Gilmour 6-0 6-0
Bishop England 6, Hilton Head Island 0
Singles: Emily Ruckno lost 6-3, 6-4;Ariella Stepleman lost 6-2, 6-2; Sydney Hall lost 6-0, 6-0; Madeleine Pollitzer lost 6-2, 6-0; Danielle Silvan lost 6-1, 6-0; Doubles: Ashton Grant & Pilar Kayser lost 6-4, 2-6, 10-8
