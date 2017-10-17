Hilton Head Island, Beaufort qualify for girls state golf tournament

Hilton Head and Beaufort girls golf teams qualified for Class 4A state tournament Tuesday.
The Seahawks shot a 381 to finish fifth at the state qualifier at Hackler Golf Course in Myrtle Beach. The Eagles came with a 441 to finish eighth. The top eight teams qualify for the state tournament, which will be held Monday at Tuesday at Barony Golf Course at Hilton Head Island.
St. James won the tournament with a 306. SJ golfer and South Carolina commit Smith Knaffle was the medalist.
Izzy Stone shot an 86 to lead Beaufort. Emma Hayward fired a 91 to lead Hilton Head.
