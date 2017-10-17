State championship winning soccer coach steps down at Beaufort Academy

Beaufort Academy named Steve Aldred as its new girls varsity soccer coach.
Aldred replaces David Byrne, who is stepping down after 15 seasons. BA won state titles in 2010, 2013 and last season.
“It is with a mixture of emotions that I announce I will not be coaching the girl’s Varsity soccer team this upcoming season. I feel fortunate to teach and coach at an amazing school where I have had the opportunity to work with students in so many different capacities. My work with the soccer program, spanning 15 years, had easily been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. In addition, we have developed a strong program that has experienced much success, most notably winning state championships in 2010, 2013, and 2017,” Byrne said in a school release.
Three BA players went on to play college soccer during Byrnes’ tenure.
“It’s obviously hard to step down after you put 15 years of your heart and energy into building a strong program,” Beaufort Academy athletic director Neal McCarty said. “We take pride in the fact that David’s efforts and success have left our girl’s soccer program better off and in good hands.”
Aldred has nearly 30 years of soccer coaching experience and layed for professional soccer clubs Fulham and Crystal Palace in England during the early 1980s at youth and reserve level before taking up soccer coaching that led to full time coaching positions in England, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Australia and the United States.
“I am very much looking forward to working with our talented girls here at Beaufort Academy, and I am excited about developing our program to compete at the highest level,” Aldred said.
