Bluffton’s Sophia Burnett earns medalist honors at 3A Lower State golf tournament

Bluffton’s Sophia Burnett fired a 63 to earn medalists honors at the Class 3A Lower State girls’ golf championship at Diamondback Golf Club.
Burnett’s 63 was five shots better than Oceanside Collegiate’s Gabby Martinez. Bluffton and May River each qualified for next week’s state tournament with top eight finishes in the event.
The Bobcats finished second with a 297, four shots back of Oceanside. May River was third with a 331. The state championship will be at River Falls Golf Club in Chapman on Oct. 23-24.
Camila Burnett shot a 74 and Kayla McIntyre had a 77 for Bluffton. Kathryn Thorne shot a 77 and Molly Minasi had a 78 to lead the Sharks.
