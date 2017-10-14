The Hilton Head boys and girls finished first Saturday at the Sandhills Invitational in Columbia.
High School Sports

Hilton Head cross country sweeps Sandhills Invitational

By Staff reports

October 14, 2017 2:11 PM

The Hilton Head boys and girls cross country teams won the Green Division of the Sandhills Invitational on Saturday.

Sam Gilman (15:18) finished first overall to lead three Seahawk runners in the top 10. Ryan Moosbrugger was fourth with a 15:50 and Josh Williams sixth with a 15:57. Hilton Head finished with 133 points, seven better than Academic Magnet.

On the girls side, Isabel Muehleman led Hilton Head with a third-place time of 18:44 Sarah Cooke (19:05); Tori Herman (19:13) and Mallory Ligett (19:14) finished fifth through seventh.

The May River boys were second in the gold division, five points behind Greer Middle College. Owen Andrews finished eighth with a time of 17:06 to lead the Sharks.

The May River girls were third, and Beaufort was eighth. Madison Lewellen (20:19) and Emma Peluso (20:38) had top-10 finishers for May River.

Girls

 

Green Division

Team Scores: 1 Hilton Head 36; Dutch Fork 103; Wando 134; AC Flora 148; Waccamaw 152; St. Josephs 166; Augusta Prep 194; James Island 195; Summerville 270; Bluffton High School 274.

Top 10 finishers: Maryah Nasir (Heathwood Hall) 18:28; Hannah Twine (ACF) 18:35; Isabel Muehleman (HH) 18:44; Lauren Devaney (DF) 19:00; Sarah Cooke (HH) 19:05; Tori Herman (HH) 19:13; Mallory Ligett (HH) 19:14; Molly Suttle (SC) 19:16; Pippa Richter (ACF) 19:25; Lily Heinold (Wando) 19:26

 

Gold Division

Team Scores: Academic Magnet 60; Greer Middle College 72; May River 88; Stratford 116; Blythewood 207; Cane Bay 211; Colleton County 212; Beaufort 235; Pelion 243; PAC Panthers 277.

Top 10 finishers: Morgan Summey (Greer Middle College) 19:26; Kate Kuisel (Academic Magnet) 20:03; Kennedy Yonce (Berkeley) 20:04; Kennedy Jordahl (Bishop England) 20:18; Madison Lewellen (May River) 20:19; Annalise Hafner (Academic Magnet) 20:20; Victoria Sosa (May River) 20:26; Emma Peluso (May River) 20:38; Alyssa Davis (Stratford) 20:38; Morgan Simmonds (Blythewood) 20:42

Boys

 

Green Division

Team Scores: Hilton Head 133; Academic Magnet 140; St. Josephs 169; Spring Valley 175; Wando 177; Waccamaw 185; Summerville 196; Bishop England 269; Fort Dorchester 270; Greenbrier High 280

Top 10 finishers: Sam Gilman (Hilton Head) 15:18; Patrick Spychalski (Wando) 15:25; Colin Baker (Academic Magnet) 15:32; Ryan Moosbrugger (Hilton Head) 15:50; Mark White (Lakeside) 15:54; Josh Williams (Hilton Head) 15:57; Sam Boykin (Bishop England) 16:00; Brendan McManamon (Gov School) 16:02; Victor Shellhammer (Summerville) 16:05; Wyatt Hall, (Fort Dorchester) 16:06

 

Gold Division

Team Scores: Greer Middle College 70; May River 75; Pelion 103; Gaffney 149; Cheraw 180; Dixie 182; Wade Hampton (H) 222; Hanahan 260; Berkeley 261; Spartanburg Christian Academy 283

Top 10 finishers: Joseph Wilson (Carolina Home School) 15:37; Michael Burgess (SC) 16:11; Zane Jackson (Palmetto School) 16:13; Chandler Standley (Pelion) 16:56; Cooper Schell (Greer Middle) 16:59; Trevor Wilson (Wade Hampton H) 17:01; Seth Corey (Greer Middle) 17:06; Owen Andrews (May River) 17:06; Allen Kuria (Greer Middle) 17:16; Karlynn Burgdorf (Pelion) 17:25

