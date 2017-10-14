Hilton Head cross country sweeps Sandhills Invitational

The Hilton Head boys and girls cross country teams won the Green Division of the Sandhills Invitational on Saturday.
Sam Gilman (15:18) finished first overall to lead three Seahawk runners in the top 10. Ryan Moosbrugger was fourth with a 15:50 and Josh Williams sixth with a 15:57. Hilton Head finished with 133 points, seven better than Academic Magnet.
On the girls side, Isabel Muehleman led Hilton Head with a third-place time of 18:44 Sarah Cooke (19:05); Tori Herman (19:13) and Mallory Ligett (19:14) finished fifth through seventh.
The May River boys were second in the gold division, five points behind Greer Middle College. Owen Andrews finished eighth with a time of 17:06 to lead the Sharks.
The May River girls were third, and Beaufort was eighth. Madison Lewellen (20:19) and Emma Peluso (20:38) had top-10 finishers for May River.
Girls
Green Division
Team Scores: 1 Hilton Head 36; Dutch Fork 103; Wando 134; AC Flora 148; Waccamaw 152; St. Josephs 166; Augusta Prep 194; James Island 195; Summerville 270; Bluffton High School 274.
Top 10 finishers: Maryah Nasir (Heathwood Hall) 18:28; Hannah Twine (ACF) 18:35; Isabel Muehleman (HH) 18:44; Lauren Devaney (DF) 19:00; Sarah Cooke (HH) 19:05; Tori Herman (HH) 19:13; Mallory Ligett (HH) 19:14; Molly Suttle (SC) 19:16; Pippa Richter (ACF) 19:25; Lily Heinold (Wando) 19:26
Gold Division
Team Scores: Academic Magnet 60; Greer Middle College 72; May River 88; Stratford 116; Blythewood 207; Cane Bay 211; Colleton County 212; Beaufort 235; Pelion 243; PAC Panthers 277.
Top 10 finishers: Morgan Summey (Greer Middle College) 19:26; Kate Kuisel (Academic Magnet) 20:03; Kennedy Yonce (Berkeley) 20:04; Kennedy Jordahl (Bishop England) 20:18; Madison Lewellen (May River) 20:19; Annalise Hafner (Academic Magnet) 20:20; Victoria Sosa (May River) 20:26; Emma Peluso (May River) 20:38; Alyssa Davis (Stratford) 20:38; Morgan Simmonds (Blythewood) 20:42
Boys
Green Division
Team Scores: Hilton Head 133; Academic Magnet 140; St. Josephs 169; Spring Valley 175; Wando 177; Waccamaw 185; Summerville 196; Bishop England 269; Fort Dorchester 270; Greenbrier High 280
Top 10 finishers: Sam Gilman (Hilton Head) 15:18; Patrick Spychalski (Wando) 15:25; Colin Baker (Academic Magnet) 15:32; Ryan Moosbrugger (Hilton Head) 15:50; Mark White (Lakeside) 15:54; Josh Williams (Hilton Head) 15:57; Sam Boykin (Bishop England) 16:00; Brendan McManamon (Gov School) 16:02; Victor Shellhammer (Summerville) 16:05; Wyatt Hall, (Fort Dorchester) 16:06
Gold Division
Team Scores: Greer Middle College 70; May River 75; Pelion 103; Gaffney 149; Cheraw 180; Dixie 182; Wade Hampton (H) 222; Hanahan 260; Berkeley 261; Spartanburg Christian Academy 283
Top 10 finishers: Joseph Wilson (Carolina Home School) 15:37; Michael Burgess (SC) 16:11; Zane Jackson (Palmetto School) 16:13; Chandler Standley (Pelion) 16:56; Cooper Schell (Greer Middle) 16:59; Trevor Wilson (Wade Hampton H) 17:01; Seth Corey (Greer Middle) 17:06; Owen Andrews (May River) 17:06; Allen Kuria (Greer Middle) 17:16; Karlynn Burgdorf (Pelion) 17:25
