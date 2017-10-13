Thursday’s Lowcountry scoreboard

GIRLS TENNIS
Hilton Head Island 6,
Cane Bay 0
HHI winners: Singles: Emily Ruckno 6-1, 6-0; Ariella Stepleman 6-0, 6-1; Sydney Hall 6-1, 6-0; Madeleine Pollitzer 6-1, 6-0; Danielle Silvan 6-0, 6-. Doubles: Ashton Grant/Sierra Seabra 6-0, 6-1
Record: 13-2, 8-0
Colleton Prep 8,
John Paul II 1
Singles: Meredith Ware (CP) def. Katherine Reilly 8-0; Rianna Bailey (CP) def. Merritt Woodham 8-6; Becca Martin (CP) def. Abby Quinty 8-4; Emma Kate Bell (CP) def. Samantha Reilly 8-1; Brenna Frank (JP) def. Sydney Bailey 8-6; Gracie Bishop (CP) def. Renee Delgado 8-1. Doubles: Ware/Martin (CP) def. K.Reilly/Quinty 6-0; Kate/R.Bailey (CP) def. Caroline Gilmour/S.Reilly 7-5; Kaylee Spears/Bishop (CP) def. Caroline Lavery/Renee Delgado 6-4.
Colleton Prep 5,
John Paul II 4
Singles: Meredith Ware (CP) def. Katherine Reilly 6-0, 6-0; Rianna Bailey (CP) def. Abby Quinty 6-4, 6-0; Merritt Woodham (JP) def. Becca Martin 6-2, 6-1; Alexa Eaddy (JP) def. Emma Kate Bell 7-5, 7-5; Sydney Bailey (CP) def. Brenna Frank 6-4, 6-2; Samantha Reilly (JP) def. Kaylee Spears 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Ware/R. Bailey (CP) def. K. Reilly/Quinty 8-1; Martin/Bell (CP) def. Woodham/Frank 8-2; Eaddy/S. Reilly (JP) def. S. Bailey/Bishop 8-4
Beaufort 8,
Hilton Head Prep 1
Singles: McKenzie Daniel (B) def. Lauren Harvey 6-0, 6-0; Morgan Louw (B) def. Holland Traver 6-1, 6-1; Kirsten Stone (B) def. Molly Rankin 6-0, 5-7, 10-4; Sophie Bellomy (B) def. Cassie Cohen 6-3, 7-6 (7-2); Elizabeth Holloway (B) def. Val Carington 6-1, 6-1; Julianna Lane (B) def. Mary Holland 7-5, 6-3. Doubles: Daniel/Bellomy (BHS) def. Harvey/Rankin 8-2; Lucy Aydelette/Caroline Louw (B) def. Traver/Evie Snipes 8-2; Perez/Marko (HHP) def. Wilson/Lubkin 8-3.
VOLLEYBALL
Hilton Head Prep 3,
Thomas Heyward 1
25-18, 25-21; 23-25; 25-15
HHP leaders: Olivia Mitchell 11 kills, 15 digs; Kelsey O’Connor 47 digs, 3 aces; Keira Wojcikiewicz 25 assists, 4 kills, 9 digs; Ashley Wilmot 5 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks, 10 digs; Sarah Orie 24 digs; Kaitlyn Adkins 6 kills, 3 aces, 16 digs, 3 aces; Chloe Johnson 2 kills, 2 digs; Alana McAllion 6 kills, 6 digs; Grace Lanier 2 digs. THA leaders: Jana Christian 6 kills, 7 digs; Brooklyn Guardino 5 kills, 8 digs; Ivy Bryan 17 kills. 17 digs; Bailey Brown 14 assists, 17 digs; Victoria Standard 13 assists; Chelsea Schroeder 16 digs
Beaufort Academy 3,
Colleton Prep 0
28-26, 25-21, 25-15
BA leaders: Alyssa Patrick 7 kills, 10 digs; Courtney Kirberger 15 assists, 7 digs; EmilyAnn Hiers 6 kills, 10 assists
Our policy is to print all fall sports scores and game recaps submitted to us by coaches or their designee. Results must be typed and sent by email to sports@islandpacket.com. No phone results will be accepted. Results sent in publishable form — complete sentences, athletes' first and last names, etc. — will be published online the following day and in the soonest possible print edition.
