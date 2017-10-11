Tuesday’s Lowcountry scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL
Beaufort Academy 3, Hilton Head Prep 2
14-25, 23-25, 25-18, 26-24, 15-3
BA leaders: Alyssa Patrick 14 kills, 16 digs; Courtney Kirberger 23 assists; Emil yAnn Hiers10 kills, 22 digs, 18 assists’ Amelia Huebel 9 kills
Hilton Head Island 3, Bluffton 0
25-19, 25-17, 25-20
HHI leaders: Lexie Standen 17 assists, 8 kills; Grace Vanderslice 16 assists, 13 digs; Sophia Kaup 8 kills, 10 digs; Kate Schwartz 8 kills
Colleton Prep 3, John Paul II 1
25-21, 25-18, 16-25, 25-13
JP leaders: Marissa Majorkiewicz 7 kills, 29 digs; Ayannah Thompson 5 kills block; Taylor Michael 3 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs; Jasmine Hamilton 4 kills, ace, 12 digs; Elena Senouillet 2 kills, block, 8 digs, ace; Darby O’Donnell 19 kills, ace, 13 digs; Mary Foaster Galliard 18 digs, ace; Alena Salazar 4 digs
GIRLS TENNIS
Hilton Head Island 4, Beaufort 2
HHI winners: Ariella Stepleman 6-2, 6-1; Sydney Hall 6-4, 6-2; Madeleine Pollitzer 6-1, 7-6 (7-4); Danielle Silvan 6-0, 6-3
Record: HHI 12-2, 7-0
Beaufort Academy 5, John Paul II 4
Singles: Jayda Scheper def Katherine Reilly 6-0 6-1; Presley Jackson def Alexa Eaddy 6-2 6-1; Abby Dalton def Abby Quinty 6-2 6-2; Merritt Woodham def Ladasha Prather 6-3 6-4 ; Mary-Alden Cooper def Samantha Reilly 6-3 6-1; Ansleigh Pingree def Brenna Frank 6-2 6-4; Caroline Lavery and Merritt Woodham def Tallie Pendarvis and Ashley Wilson 6-1. Doubles: Renee Delgado/Caroline Gilmour def Leath Gray/Bryson Ambrose 6-5; Katherine Reilly/Abby Quinty won by default
St. Andrews 7, Hilton Christian Academy 2
Singles: Olivia-Rose Besecker (HHCA) def. Nina Avramovski, 6-0, 6-1; Eva Roland Mills (SA) def. Abby Peduzzi, 7-6, 6-1; Jacqueline Lowrey (HHCA) def. Olivia King, 6-1, 6-1; Lily Horton (SA) def. Charlotte Bauer, 6-1, 6-0; Alaina Rochlin (SA) won by default. Doubles: Avramovski/Mills (SA) def. Besecker/Lowrey, 8-0; Bacon/Rochlin (SA) def. Minton/Bauer, 8-6; King/Horton (SA) win by default.
GIRLS GOLF
Seahawks win region championship
Hilton Head Island shot a team score of 371 to easily win the Region 8-4A title Monday.
The Seahawks’ Emma Heyward earned medalist honors with a 75.
Team Scores: Hilton Head Island 371; Beaufort 430; Berkeley 475; Cane Bay 512
All-region team: Emma Heyward (HHI) 75; Izzy Stone (BEA) 82; Morgan Caramello (HHI) 95, Megan Ferguson (HHI) 99;, Julia Cardozo (HHI) 102), McKenzie Bradley (HHI) 104; Caroline Baker (BEA) 107.
