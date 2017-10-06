Three Lowcountry teams ranked in latest SC Golf Coaches polls

Three Lowcountry teams ranked in latest SC Girls Golf polls released Friday.
In Class 4A, Hilton Head is ranked No. 3. In Class 3A, Bluffton is No. 2 and May River is No. 4.
Teams have one more week of regular season before lower and upper state tournaments begin the following week.
SC Girls Golf Coaches Polls
Class 5A
1. Lexington
2. Boiling Springs
3. Blythewood
4. Byrnes
5. Wando
6. Dorman
7. Fort Dorchester
8. River Bluff
9. Northwestern
10. Carolina Forest
Class 4A
1. St James
2. Daniel
3. Hilton Head
4. Pickens
5. Wren
6. Travelers Rest
7. York
8. Chapin
9. A.C. Flora
10. Hartsville
Class A/2A/3A
1. Oceanside
2. Bluffton
3. St Joseph’s
4. May River
5. Bishop England
6. Pendleton
7. Christ Church
8. Gilbert
9. Walhalla
10. Emerald
