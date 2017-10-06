High School Sports

Three Lowcountry teams ranked in latest SC Golf Coaches polls

Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

October 06, 2017 3:58 PM

Three Lowcountry teams ranked in latest SC Girls Golf polls released Friday.

In Class 4A, Hilton Head is ranked No. 3. In Class 3A, Bluffton is No. 2 and May River is No. 4.

Teams have one more week of regular season before lower and upper state tournaments begin the following week.

SC Girls Golf Coaches Polls

Class 5A

1. Lexington

2. Boiling Springs

3. Blythewood

4. Byrnes

5. Wando

6. Dorman

7. Fort Dorchester

8. River Bluff

9. Northwestern

10. Carolina Forest

Class 4A

1. St James

2. Daniel

3. Hilton Head

4. Pickens

5. Wren

6. Travelers Rest

7. York

8. Chapin

9. A.C. Flora

10. Hartsville

Class A/2A/3A

1. Oceanside

2. Bluffton

3. St Joseph’s

4. May River

5. Bishop England

6. Pendleton

7. Christ Church

8. Gilbert

9. Walhalla

10. Emerald

