Thursday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL
John Paul II 3, Hilton Head Prep 2
25-17, 19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-5
JP leaders: Jasmine Hamilton 10 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Abigail Barker 6 kills, 21 digs, ace; Ayannah Thompson 6 kills, 2 blocls; Marissa Majorkiewicz 4 kills, 3 digs, ace; Elena Senouillet 3 kills, 3 digs; Darby O'Donnell 2 kills, 28 assists, 16 digs, 2 aces; Taylor Michael kill, block; Mary Foster Gaillard 17 digs, 2 aces; Alena Salazar 13 digs
Beaufort Academy 2, St. Andrews 0
25-15, 25-28
BA leaders: Emma Hincher 8 aces; Peyton Polk 5 aces; EmilyAnn Hiers 18 assists, 5 kills; Allison Suber 10 kills; Amelia Huebel 8 kills, 3 blocks
Record: BA 15-3
Hilton Head Christian 3, Beaufort Academy 0 (Tuesday)
25-17, 25-21, 25-23
GIRLS TENNIS
John Paul II 6, St. Andrews 3
Singles: Eva Rolland-Nills def Katherine Reilly 6-2, 6-2; Nina Avromorski def Alexa Eaddy 6-3, 6-1; Abby Quinty def Lily Horton, 6-1, 6-3; Merritt Woodham def Sydney Bacon 6-1 6-0; Samantha Reilly def Alaina Rachlin 6-1, 6-2; Brenna Frank won by default. Doubles: Eva Rolland-Nills/Nina Avromorski def. Katherine Reilly/Abby Quinty 8-2; Samantha Reilly/Alexa Eaddy def. Lily Horton/Sydney Bacon 8-6; Caroline Gilmour/ Renee Delgado won by default.
Colleton Prep 7, Hilton Head Christian Academy 1
Singles: Olivia-Rose Besecker (HHCA) def. Meredith Ware, 6-3, 6-3; Rianna Bailey (CP) def. Abby Peduzzi, 6-1, 6-1; Becca Martin (CP) def. Jacqueline Lowrey, 6-4, 6-1; Sidney Bailey (CP) def. Elizabeth Minton, 6-3, 6-0; Gracie Bishop (CP) def. Charlotte Bauer, 7-5, 6-0; Kaylee Spears (CP) won by default. Doubles: R. Bailey/S. Bailey (CP) def. Lowrey/Minton, 8-0; Spears/Bishop (CP win by default.
Record: CP 2-8, 2-7
GIRLS GOLF
May River finishes in top 10 at Palmetto Peview
The May River girls golf team shot a 347 and finished ninth at the Palmetto Preview on Thursday.
Kathryn Thorne shot a 79 and was tied for 17th to lead the Sharks.
Palmetto Preview
At Mid-Carolina Country Club
Team scores: St. James 306; Lexington 307; Boiling Springs 312; Oceanside Collegiate 323; Blythewood 328; Byrnes 328; Spartanburg 343; Dorman 346; May River 347; Fort Dorchester 352; River Bluff 353; Travelers Rest 390; Gilbert 392.
Top-10 finishers: Anna Morgan (Spartanburg) 70; Smith Knaffle (St. James) 71; Anna Grace Brock (Emerald) 72; Victoria Hall (Byrnes) 73; Gracyn Burgess (Lexington) 73; Isabella Britt (Boiling Springs) 74; Alyssa Campbell (Clover) 75; Jordan White (St. James) 75; Ellie Johnson (Spartanburg) 75; Kennedy Carroll (Bishop England) 75; Isabella Rawl (Lexington) 75
