John Paul II volleyball hosted its Dig Pink Night on Thursday against St. Andrews. All the proceeds from admissions, concession stand, donations, and pledges were donated to the Side Out Foundation for breast cancer research.
John Paul II volleyball hosted its Dig Pink Night on Thursday against St. Andrews. All the proceeds from admissions, concession stand, donations, and pledges were donated to the Side Out Foundation for breast cancer research. SUBMITTED PHOTO
John Paul II volleyball hosted its Dig Pink Night on Thursday against St. Andrews. All the proceeds from admissions, concession stand, donations, and pledges were donated to the Side Out Foundation for breast cancer research. SUBMITTED PHOTO

High School Sports

Thursday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

October 05, 2017 10:45 PM

VOLLEYBALL

John Paul II 3, Hilton Head Prep 2

25-17, 19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-5

JP leaders: Jasmine Hamilton 10 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Abigail Barker 6 kills, 21 digs, ace; Ayannah Thompson 6 kills, 2 blocls; Marissa Majorkiewicz 4 kills, 3 digs, ace; Elena Senouillet 3 kills, 3 digs; Darby O'Donnell 2 kills, 28 assists, 16 digs, 2 aces; Taylor Michael kill, block; Mary Foster Gaillard 17 digs, 2 aces; Alena Salazar 13 digs

Beaufort Academy 2, St. Andrews 0

25-15, 25-28

BA leaders: Emma Hincher 8 aces; Peyton Polk 5 aces; EmilyAnn Hiers 18 assists, 5 kills; Allison Suber 10 kills; Amelia Huebel 8 kills, 3 blocks

Record: BA 15-3

Hilton Head Christian 3, Beaufort Academy 0 (Tuesday)

25-17, 25-21, 25-23

GIRLS TENNIS

John Paul II 6, St. Andrews 3

Singles: Eva Rolland-Nills def Katherine Reilly 6-2, 6-2; Nina Avromorski def Alexa Eaddy 6-3, 6-1; Abby Quinty def Lily Horton, 6-1, 6-3; Merritt Woodham def Sydney Bacon 6-1 6-0; Samantha Reilly def Alaina Rachlin 6-1, 6-2; Brenna Frank won by default. Doubles: Eva Rolland-Nills/Nina Avromorski def. Katherine Reilly/Abby Quinty 8-2; Samantha Reilly/Alexa Eaddy def. Lily Horton/Sydney Bacon 8-6; Caroline Gilmour/ Renee Delgado won by default.

Colleton Prep 7, Hilton Head Christian Academy 1

Singles: Olivia-Rose Besecker (HHCA) def. Meredith Ware, 6-3, 6-3; Rianna Bailey (CP) def. Abby Peduzzi, 6-1, 6-1; Becca Martin (CP) def. Jacqueline Lowrey, 6-4, 6-1; Sidney Bailey (CP) def. Elizabeth Minton, 6-3, 6-0; Gracie Bishop (CP) def. Charlotte Bauer, 7-5, 6-0; Kaylee Spears (CP) won by default. Doubles: R. Bailey/S. Bailey (CP) def. Lowrey/Minton, 8-0; Spears/Bishop (CP win by default.

Record: CP 2-8, 2-7

GIRLS GOLF

May River finishes in top 10 at Palmetto Peview

The May River girls golf team shot a 347 and finished ninth at the Palmetto Preview on Thursday.

Kathryn Thorne shot a 79 and was tied for 17th to lead the Sharks.

Palmetto Preview

At Mid-Carolina Country Club

Team scores: St. James 306; Lexington 307; Boiling Springs 312; Oceanside Collegiate 323; Blythewood 328; Byrnes 328; Spartanburg 343; Dorman 346; May River 347; Fort Dorchester 352; River Bluff 353; Travelers Rest 390; Gilbert 392.

Top-10 finishers: Anna Morgan (Spartanburg) 70; Smith Knaffle (St. James) 71; Anna Grace Brock (Emerald) 72; Victoria Hall (Byrnes) 73; Gracyn Burgess (Lexington) 73; Isabella Britt (Boiling Springs) 74; Alyssa Campbell (Clover) 75; Jordan White (St. James) 75; Ellie Johnson (Spartanburg) 75; Kennedy Carroll (Bishop England) 75; Isabella Rawl (Lexington) 75

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

May River at Bluffton football highlights

May River at Bluffton football highlights 1:06

May River at Bluffton football highlights
Bridge Bowl highlights 1:03

Bridge Bowl highlights
Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game 1:15

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

View More Video