Hilton Head girls finish fourth at Lowcountry Invitational

Four Hilton Head Island girls finished in the top 15 as the Seahawks had a fourth-place finish at the Lowcountry Invitational on Saturday.
Isabel Muehleman (19:04) finished fourth to lead the Seahawks. Other top Hilton Head finishers were Sarah Cooke (19:46) in 11th, Abbigale Gross (19:55) 13th and Miyah Shatz (19:58) 15th.
Bluffton finished 11th and May River was 12th. Perla Jimenez was 29th to lead the Bobcats, while Victoria Sosa (20:25) came in 26th to lead the Sharks. Battery Creek was the 30th and Hilton Head Prep 35th.
On the boys’ side, Hilton Head was eighth, while Bluffton 10th, May River 11th and Beaufort 14th. John Paul II was 34th, Hilton Head Prep 35th and Battery Creek 41st.
Ryan Moosbrugger of Hilton Head Island was fourth with a 16:04. Armando Jimenez was 30th to lead the Bobcats and MR’s Owen Andrews’ 17:20 was 42nd. Beaufort’s Marlon Belden (17:13) was 32nd.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lowcountry Invitational
Girls Team Scores: Riverside 44; Daniel 55; Hilton Head 62; Wando 167; Porter-Gaud 198; James Island 250; Ashley Hall 268; Academic Magnet 275; River Bluff 290; Seneca 291; Lexington 295; Bluffton 318; May River 347; Woodmont 36; Spartanburg Christian 436; Summerville 446; Stratford 460; Fort Dorchester 515; Ashley Ridge 527; Colleton County 557; Metrolina 577; Bishop England 625; White Knoll 634; Cane Bay 713; Oceanside Collegiate 737; St. James 742; Hanahan 789; Gilbert 802; Pinewood Prep 812; Battery Creek 27:31; Socastee 944; West Ashley 948; Palmetto Scholars 1,030; Wade Hampton (H) 1,033; Hilton Head Prep 1,057; CBCCA 1,125
Girls Top 14 finishers: Mari Cagle Lockhart (D) 18:34; Jessie Crowley (Riverside)18:49; Carter Marchbanks (Riverside)18:57; Isabel Muehleman (HH) 19:04; Ally Wilson (D) 19:04; Katherine Rogers (Riverside) 19:06; Alish Ward (AH) 19:31; Laura Macgregor (Riverside) 19:33; Eliza Sorber (Dan) 19:35; Riley Stuart (River Bluff) 19:45; Sarah Cooke 19:46; Molly Suttle (SC) 19:53; Abbigale Gross (HH) 19:55; Kate Kuisel (AM) 19:57
Boys Team Scores: Lexington 82; Riverside 98; Academic Magnet 137; Summerville 172; Wando 173; Bishop England 214; Fort Dorchester 235; Hilton Head 269; Seneca 330; Bluffton 352; May River 356; JL Mann 372; Stratford 379; Beaufort 408; James Island 459; Metrolina 478; Woodmont 511; Socastee 519; Daniel 537; Ashley Ridge 545; White Knoll 615; Wade Hampton (H) 636; St. James 653; Hanahan 698; Cane Bay 710; Oceanside Collegiate 748; Spartanburg Christian 748; Ridge View 809; Gilbert 832; Porter-Gaud 841; Phillip Simmons 868; Charleston Math and Science 900; Palmetto Scholars 935; John Paul II 1,020; Hilton Head Prep 1,085; Edisto 1,091; Pinewood Prep 1,140; Stall 1,150; Pinewood Prep 1,140; Stall 1,150; Northwood Academy 1,168; Military Magnet 1,187; Battery Creek 1,196; North Charleston 1,241; First Baptist 1,263; Lowcountry Leadership 1,314; Charleston Collegiate 1,406; CBCCA 1,407
Boys Top 14: Patrick Spychalski (Wando) 15:46; Andrew Castano (Riverside) 16:01; Colin Baker (AM) 16:01; Ryan Moosbrugger (HH) 16:04; Victor Shellhammer (Sum) 16:10; Wyatt Hall (FD) 16:12; Harper Harris (Riverside) 16:18; Sam Boykin (BE) 16:21 Michael Burgess (SC) 16:28; Noah Ward (PS) 16:29; Thomas Sutcliffe (Lex) 16:33; Zander Jeffcoat (Lex) 16:40; Zane Jackson (PS) 16:42; William Johnson (Lex) 16:43
