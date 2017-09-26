High school roundup

VOLLEYBALL
Monday’s scores
John Paul II 3, Patrick Henry 2
25-17, 20-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-6
JP leaders: Marissa Majorkiewicz 11 kills, 12 digs, 5 aces; Abigail Barker 8 kills, 21 digs, 4 aces; Ayannah Thompson 8 kills; Elena Senouillet 3 kills; Taylor Michael 3 kills, 2 kills, block; Darby O’Donnell 32 assists, 27 digs, ace; Alena Salazar 11 digs; Mary Foster Gaillard 10 digs
Hilton Head Christian 3, Hilton Head Prep 0
25-12, 25-14, 25-8
HHCA leaders: Sydney DeSimone 16 kills, 14 digs, 7 aces, 16 service points; Qualls 10 kills, 4 aces, 7 digs, 1 block; Jane Bender 4 aces, 10 digs, 11 service points; Olivia Reichenbach 5 kills, ace, 2 blocks; Ady O’Grady 3 kills, 1 block
