High School Sports

High school roundup

Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

September 26, 2017 5:55 PM

VOLLEYBALL

Monday’s scores

John Paul II 3, Patrick Henry 2

25-17, 20-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-6

JP leaders: Marissa Majorkiewicz 11 kills, 12 digs, 5 aces; Abigail Barker 8 kills, 21 digs, 4 aces; Ayannah Thompson 8 kills; Elena Senouillet 3 kills; Taylor Michael 3 kills, 2 kills, block; Darby O’Donnell 32 assists, 27 digs, ace; Alena Salazar 11 digs; Mary Foster Gaillard 10 digs

 

Hilton Head Christian 3, Hilton Head Prep 0

25-12, 25-14, 25-8

HHCA leaders: Sydney DeSimone 16 kills, 14 digs, 7 aces, 16 service points; Qualls 10 kills, 4 aces, 7 digs, 1 block; Jane Bender 4 aces, 10 digs, 11 service points; Olivia Reichenbach 5 kills, ace, 2 blocks; Ady O’Grady 3 kills, 1 block

Our policy is to print all fall sports scores and game recaps submitted to us by coaches or their designee. Results must be typed and sent by email to sports@islandpacket.com. No phone results will be accepted. Results sent in publishable form — complete sentences, athletes’ first and last names, etc. — will be published online the following day and in the soonest possible print edition.

