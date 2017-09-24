Bluffton girls finish fifth at High School Girls Invitational

Sophia Burnett had a top-10 finish and Bluffton girls came in seventh Sunday at the WSCGA Junior Golf Foundation High School Invitational.
The two-day event was played the Sanctuary Golf Club at Cat Island.
Burnett finished with a 149, and the Bobcats had a team score of 481. Lexington shot a 440 to win the event and Wildcats’ Gracyn Burgess was the medalist.
May River came in ninth with a score of 510. Kathryn Thorne was Sharks’ top golfer with a 163 and finished 31st. Bluffton’s Camilla Burnett also finished with a 163.
Team scores: Lexington 440; St. James 454; Oceanside Collegiate 465; Boiling Springs 473; Bluffton 481; Blythewood 484; Byrnes 497; River Bluff 503, May River 510; Daniel 513; Spartanburg 522; Bishop England 539; Hartsville 547; Pickens 557, Greenville 569.
Top 10 finishers: Gracyn Burgess (Lex) 140; Smith Knaffle (SJ) 143; Kennedy McGaha 144; Emily Dunlap (Mauldin) 145; Katie Whitfield (Daniel) 147; Anna Grace Brock (Emerald)148; Sophia Burnett (Bluffton) 149; Baylee Evans (Lancaster) 149; Isabella Rawl (Lexington) 150; Rachel Rich (OC) 150; Mary Katherine Talledo (Blythewood)150 Alyssa Campbell (Clover) 150.
