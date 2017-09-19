Bluffton, May River ranked high in latest girls golf polls

Blufton and May River were near the top of the rankings in the latest South Carolina Coaches Girls Golf polls, released Tuesday.
Bluffton is No. 2 and May River No. 3 in the Class A-3A poll. Oceanside Collegiate is ranked No. 1.
In Class 4A, Hilton Head is ranked No. 6.
SC Girls Coaches Polls
Class 5A
1. Lexington
2. Blythewood
3. Boiling Springs
4. Dorman
5. Byrnes
6. Wando
7. River Bluff
8. Ft Dorchester
9. Carolina Forest
10. Gaffney
Class 4A
1. St James
2. Daniel
3. Greenville
4. Pickens
5. Wren
6. Hilton Head
7. Travelers Rest
8. Hartsville
9. York
10. Chapin
Class A-3A
1. Oceanside
2. Bluffton
3. May River
4. St Joseph's
5. Bishop England
6. Pendleton
7. Emerald
8. Christ Church
9. Ware Shoals
10. Gilbert
