High School Sports

Bluffton, May River ranked high in latest girls golf polls

By Staff reports

September 19, 2017 05:11 PM

Blufton and May River were near the top of the rankings in the latest South Carolina Coaches Girls Golf polls, released Tuesday.

Bluffton is No. 2 and May River No. 3 in the Class A-3A poll. Oceanside Collegiate is ranked No. 1.

In Class 4A, Hilton Head is ranked No. 6.

SC Girls Coaches Polls

Class 5A

1. Lexington

2. Blythewood

3. Boiling Springs

4. Dorman

5. Byrnes

6. Wando

7. River Bluff

8. Ft Dorchester

9. Carolina Forest

10. Gaffney

 

Class 4A

1. St James

2. Daniel

3. Greenville

4. Pickens

5. Wren

6. Hilton Head

7. Travelers Rest

8. Hartsville

9. York

10. Chapin

 

Class A-3A

1. Oceanside

2. Bluffton

3. May River

4. St Joseph's

5. Bishop England

6. Pendleton

7. Emerald

8. Christ Church

9. Ware Shoals

10. Gilbert

