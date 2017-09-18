Roundup: Hilton Head girls keep No. 1 ranking in cross country polls

Hilton Head girls keep No. 1 ranking in cross country polls
Hilton Head girls remained on top of the Class 4A cross country rankings, released Monday.
The Seahawks also stayed No. 2 in the overall rankings regardless of classifications. The Hilton Head Head boys dropped a spot to No. 2 in Class 4A behind Eastside and stayed No. 4 overall. Beaufort boys are ranked No. 10 in Class 4A.
In 3A girls, Bluffton is fifth and May River seventh. Bluffton boys are ranked No. 8 in Class 3A.
South Carolina Track and Cross Country Association Polls
Overall team rankings:
▪ Girls: 1. Riverside 2. Hilton Head; 3. Mauldin; 4. Dorman; 5. Daniel; 6. JL Mann; 7. Dutch Fork; 8. A.C. Flora; 9. Wando; 10. Wade Hampton; 11. Augusta Prep; 12. Eastside; 13. James Island; 14. TL Hanna; 15. Fort Mill
▪ Boys: 1. Riverside; 2. Lexington; 3. Eastside; 4. Hilton Head; 5. Dorman; 6. St Joseph’s; 7. Wando; 8. Blue Ridge; 9. River Bluff; 10. Summerville; 11. Mauldin; 12. Chapin; 13. Greer; 14. Aiken; 15. Hillcrest
Class 5A
▪ Girls: 1. Riverside; 2. Mauldin; 3. Dorman; 4. J.L. Mann; 5. Dutch Fork; 6. Wando; 7. Wade Hampton; 8. James Island; 9. T.L. Hanna; 10. Fort Mill
▪ Boys: 1. Riverside; 2. Lexington; 3. Dorman ; 4. Wando; 5. River Bluff; 6. Summerville 7. Mauldin; 8. Hillcrest; 9. T.L. Hanna; 10. Spring Valley
Class 4A
▪ Girls: 1. Hilton Head; 2. Daniel; 3. A.C. Flora; 4. Eastside; 5. Wren; 6. Dreher; 7. Chapin; 8. Greer; 9. Travelers Rest; 10. Blue Ridge
▪ Boys: 1. Eastside; 2. Hilton Head; 3. Blue Ridge; 4. Chapin; 5. Greer; 6. Aiken; 7. A.C. Flora; 8. Dreher; 9. South Aiken; 10. Beaufort
Class 3A
▪ Girls: 1. Seneca; 2. Indian Land; 3. Waccamaw; 4. Walhalla; 5. Bluffton; 6. Palmetto; 7. May River; 8. Pelion; 9. Woodruff; 10. Southside
▪ Boys: 1. Waccamaw; 2. Bishop England; 3. Walhalla; 4. Pelion; 5. Seneca; 6. Powdersville; 7. Broome; 8. Bluffton ; 9. Woodruff; 10. Southside
Class 2A
▪ Girls: 1. St Joseph’s; 2. Gr Middle College; 3. Ninety Six; 4. Landrum; 5. Christ Church; 6. Academic Magnet; 7. Braisher MC; 8. Southside Christian; 9. Buford; 10. Greenville Tech Charter
▪ Boys: 1. St Joseph’s; 2. Academic Magnet; 3. Gr Middle College; 4. Landrum; 5. Brashier MC; 6. Ninety Six; 7. Southside Christian; 8. Christ Church; 9. Greenville Tech Charter; 10. Liberty
Class A
▪ No polls submitted
SCISA
▪ Girls: 1. Ashley Hall; 2. Porter-Gaud; 3. Spartanburg Christian; 4. Thomas Sumter; 5. Hammond; 6. Ben Lippen; 7. Spartanburg Day; 8. Calhoun Academy; 9. Cardinal Newman; 10. Palmetto Christian
▪ Boys: 1. Cardinal Newman; 2. Ben Lippen; 3. Spartanburg Day; 4. Porter-Gaud; 5. Oakbrook Prep; 6. Thomas Sumter; 7. Heathwood Hall; 8. Spartanburg Christian; 9. Wilson Hall; 10. Pinewood Prep.
Bluffton golfers finish fourth at Fort Dorchester Invitational
Bluffton’s Sophia Burnett finished fourth and sister Camilla Burnett was 14th in helping the Bobcats to a 14th-place finish in Fort Dorchester Lady Patriot Invitational on Monday.
Sophia Burnett finished with an even-par 144 for the tournament, while Camilla Burnett was at 155. The Bobcats finished with a score of 654.
Lexington won the tournament with a 589, while St. James’ Smith Knaffle shot a 134 to earn medalist honors.
May River (681) was eighth, and Hilton Head (739) was 11th. Kathryn Thorne (158) led May River, while Emma Heyaward (164) led the Seahawks.
Final
▪ Team Scores: Lexington 589; St. James 595; Blythewood 634; Bluffton 654; Wando 658; River Bluff 675; Fort Dorchester 680; May River 681; Carolina Forest 690; Bishop England 700; Hilton Head 739; A.C. Flora 782; Stratford 882; Summerville 915; West Florence 945.
▪ Top 10: Smith Knaffle (SJ) 134; Mary Kathryn Talledo (Bly) 141; Gracyn Burgess (Lex) 141; Sophia Burnett (Bluff) 144; Kennedy Carroll (BE) 147; Karlee Vardas (Lex) 148; Jordan White (SJ) 149; Adrian Anderson (SJ) 151; Molly Hardwick 151; Isabella Rawl (Lex) 152.
GIRLS TENNIS
Beaufort 6, Bluffton 0
Singles: McKenzie Daniel (BE) def. Rachel Riley, 6-0, 6-0; Morgan Louw (BE) def. Lydia John, 6-4, 6-1; Kirstin Stone (BE) def. Rachel Richardson, 6-2, 6-2; Sophie Bellomy (BE) def. Serena Lunn, 6-0, 6-0; Lucy Bruns (BE) def. Olivia Boshaw, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Lucy Aydellette/ Caroline Louw (BE) def. Anastaysia Antsyferova/ Jerusha Lopez, 6-3, 6-1.
CROSS COUNTRY John Paul II boys win Royal Pines CC
John Paul II boys placed first Saturday in the Royal Pines CC on Lady’s Island.
Noah Brock came in first overall with a 20:14 time. Sebastian Laverde was second with a 20:28. Finn Mahoney was fifth, Jackson Ogden sixth, Andrew Todesco, eighth and Austin Floyd placed ninth.
On the girls’ side, Alondra Hertado was sixth in her first varsity race and Lissy Rembold was 10th.
Submitted reports
Our policy is to print all fall sports scores and game recaps submitted to us by coaches or their designee. Results must be typed and sent by email to sports@islandpacket.com. No phone results will be accepted. Results sent in publishable form — complete sentences, athletes' first and last names, etc. — will be published online the following day and in the soonest possible print edition.
