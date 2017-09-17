Bluffton’s Burnett one shot off lead at Lady Patriot Invitational

Bluffton’s Sophia Burnett fired a 1-under 71 and is one shot off the lead after the first day of the Fort Dorchester Lady Patriot Invitational on Sunday.
Burnett trails Lexington’s Gracyn Burgess and St. James’ Smith Knaffle, who each shot 70s.
Bluffton is in fourth place with a score of 330. Camilla Burnett is tied for 19th with an 81.
May River (346) is in ninth place and Hilton Head (377) in 11th. Hilton Head’s Emma Heyward is in 12th with a 78, and May River’s Kathryn Thorne is tied for 21st with an 82.
The tournament will wrap up Monday.
Fort Dorchester Lady Patriot Invitational
After 1st round
Team Scores: Lexington 300, St. James 301; Blythewood 320; Bluffton 330; Fort Dorchester 336; River Bluff 338; Wando 339; Carolina Forest 346; May River 346; Bishop England 360; Hilton Head 377; A.C. Flora 413; Stratford 458; Summerville 471; West Florence 480
Top 10: Gracyn Burgess (Lex) 70; Smith Knaffle (SJ) 70; Sophia Burnett (Bluff) 71; Mary Kathryn Talledo (Bly) 72; Isabella Rawl (Lex) 73; Jordan White (SJ) 75; Adrian Anderson (SJ) 75; Kennedy Carroll (BE) 76; Parker Stalvey (Bly) 77; Karlee Vardas (Lex) 77.
