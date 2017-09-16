Hilton Head’s Gilman wins Lake Murray Invitational

Hilton Head junior Sam Gilman finished first Saturday in the Lake Murray Invitational.
Gilman finished with a time of 15:11, four seconds ahead of Wando’s Patrick Spychalski.
Hilton Head had three runners in the top 10 of the event which included more than 400 runners and 59 teams. Joshua Williams (15:49) was second and Ryan Moosbrugger (15:51). Other Seahawks in the event Maximillian Baez (17:05) and Corbin McKinney (17:15).
As a team, the Hilton Head boys finished fourth with 166 points.
The Hilton Head girls finished second behind first-place Riverside. Freshman Sarah Cooke (18:54) led the Seahawks with a 10th-place finish. Other HH runners included Tori Herman (19:03), Isabel Muehleman (19:05), Abbifale Gross (19:46) and Mallory Liggett (19:54)
Mike Moore Lake Murray Invitational
Boys
Top 10 Teams: Riverside 94; Lexington 133; Eastside 148; Hilton Head 166; St. Joseph’s 237; Wando 254; Blue Ridge 287; River Bluff 318; Summerville 329; Chapin 335
Top 10 finishers: Sam Gilman (Hilton Head) 15:11; Patrick Spychalski (Wando) 15:15; Noah White (Eastside) 15:23; Andrew Castano (Riverside) 15:44; Coen Roberts (Greer) 15:47; Joshua Williams (Hilton Head) 15:49; Ryan Moosbrugger (Hilton Head) 15:51; Thomas Sutcliffe (Lexington) 15:54; Jaden Kingsley (Chapin) 15:56; Harper Harris (Riverside) 15:57
Girls
Top 10 teams: Riverside 47; Hilton Head 147; Riverside 212; J.L. Mann 229; Dutch Fork 257; A.C. Flora 290; Wade Hampton 332; Augusta Prep 344; Eastside 348; James Island
Top 10 individuals: Ava Dobson (St. Joseph’s) 17:54; Jessie Crowley; Riverside (18:04); Hannah Twine AC Flora (18:18); Carter Marchbanks (Riverside)18:28; Katherine Rogers (Riverside) 18:37; Maryah Nasir (Heathwood Hall) 18:41; Morgan Moseley J.L. Mann (18:46); Laura Macgregor (Riverside) 18:46; Sarah Taylor (Byrnes) 18:47; Sarah Cooke (Hilton Head) 18:54
Comments