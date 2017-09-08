Thomas Heyward, John Paul II football roll to big wins

Zack Doe and Melik Frost combined for 375 yards rushing and three touchdowns as John Paull II defeated Hilton Head Prep, 51-14, on Thursday.
The game was moved up a day because of Hurricane Irma.
Doe carried it 25 times for 226 yards and two scores, while Frost carried it 16 times for 149 yards.
John Paul II (3-1) finished with 423 yards rushing. The game was tied at 7 after the first quarter but the Golden Warriors scored 23 points in the second quarter.
Thomas Heyward 52
Bethesda Academy 18
Thomas Heyward scored 40 points in the first half on its way to a win over Bethesda.
Logan Thomas threw three touchdown passes for the Rebels. J.R. Patterson had two touchdowns, including a kickoff return.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hilton Head Prep 4
Hilton Head Christian 2
Singles: Kaylee Zhu (HHP) def. Meredith Inglis, 3-6, 6-1, 10-5; Olivia-Rose Besecker (HHC) def. Holland Traver, 6-0, 6-0; Abby Peduzzi (HHC) def. Val Covington, 7-6 (6-4), 6-2; Chloe Marco (HHP) def. Jacqueline Lowrey, 6-0, 6-0; Evie Snipes (HHP) won by forfeit.
VOLLEYBALL
John Paul II 3, St. Andrews 1
Score: 25-22, 25-27, 25-21, 25-7
JP Leaders: Abigail Barker 14 kills; Jasmine Hamilton 10 kills, 4 aces; Marissa Majorkiewicz 5 kills, 3 aces, 18 digs; Elena Senouillet 5 kills, 2 blocks; Mary Foster Gaillard 4 kills, 8 digs; Taylor Michael 2 kills, block; Darby O'Donnell 39 assists, 4 aces, 6 digs; Alena Salazar 15 digs
Comments