Hurricane Irma alters Lowcountry football schedule

The threat of Hurricane Irma has altered the schedule of high school games this weekend.
Battery Creek’s game at Charleston Math and Science has been canceled and won’t be made up. Hilton Island at May River, Beaufort at Whale Branch, New Hampstead at Bluffton, Hilton Head Prep at John Paul II and Bethesda at Thomas Heyward will be played on Thursday.
Beaufort County School District schools will operate on normal schedules Thursday. The district is working with local emergency management officials to monitor Hurricane Irma, and any storm-related schedule changes will be conveyed to news media immediately. As always, the latest BCSD schedule information will be available on the district’s website, Facebook page and Twitter feeds.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Thursday
▪ Hilton Head Island at May River, 7 p.m.
▪ Hilton Head Prep at John Paul II, 7 p.m.
▪ Beaufort at Whale Branch Early College, 7:30 p.m.
▪ New Hampstead at Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.
▪ Bethesda at Thomas Heyward, 7:30 p.m.
▪ Battery Creek at Charleston Math and Science (canceled)
Friday
▪ Beaufort Academy at Holly Hill Academy
▪ Hilton Head Christian at First Baptist School
