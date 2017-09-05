Hilton Head Island High senior Billy Christie finished second in the 170-pound class at in the Super 32 qualifier.
Hilton Head Island High senior Billy Christie finished second in the 170-pound class at in the Super 32 qualifier. Submitted Photo
Hilton Head Island High senior Billy Christie finished second in the 170-pound class at in the Super 32 qualifier. Submitted Photo

High School Sports

Hilton Head wrestler for Super 32 event

Staff Reports

September 05, 2017 12:20 PM

Hilton Head Island High senior and two-time state champion Billy Christie finished second in the 170-pound class at in the Super 32 qualifier in McDonough, Ga., over Labor Day weekend.

Christie went 4-0 before reaching the finals where he lost to Noah Clary of Ohio 5-4.

The Super 32 Challenge is a national event hosted in Greensboro, NC in late October. Ten qualifying tournaments are held across the country where the top four finishers at each qualify for the Super 32 Challenge.

The top-four finishers from all individual state championships qualify for the event so Hilton Head Island two-time state champion Alex Braden will be joining Christie in October.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game 1:15

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game
What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford 1:32

What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford
Fan of Bluffton and May River Football? Check out these highlights 0:50

Fan of Bluffton and May River Football? Check out these highlights

View More Video