Thursday’s high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Friday, games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless noted
▪ Bluffton at Beaufort
▪ Battery Creek at Hilton Head Island
▪ May River at Whale Branch
▪ Beaufort Academy at Patrick Henry
▪ John Paul II at Palmetto Christian, 6:30
▪ Thomas Heyward at St. Andrews
THURSDAY
Ridgeland-Hardeville 20
Allendale Fairfax 12
Ronald Zimmerman caught two touchdown receptions and Freddie Aiken scored on a 10-yard run to help Ridgeland-Hardeeville improve to 3-0 on the season.
R-H won only two games all of last season.
VOLLEYBALL
THURSDAY
John Paul II 3, Thomas Heyward 2
25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 21-25, 15-10
JP leaders: Abigail Barker 10 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs; Marissa Majorkiewicz 7 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs; Jasmine Hamilton 7 kills, 10 digs; Ayannah Thompson 5 kils, 3 blocks; Darby O’Donnell 8 aces
Hilton Head 3, Beaufort 0
HH leaders: Sophia Kaup 4 aces, 13 digs; Lexie Standed had 27 assists and 4 aces; Sydney Janson 11 kills
WEDNESDAY
John Paul II 3
Charleston Collegiate 0
25-21, 25-22, 25-22
JP Leaders: Abigail Barker 12 kills, 4 aces; Marissa Majorkiewicz 5 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs; Jasmine Hamilton 4 kills, 1 block; Mary Foster Gaillard 3 kills, 2 aces; Darby O’Donnell 21 assists, 3 aces
