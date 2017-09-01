High School Sports

Thursday’s high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

September 01, 2017 1:26 AM

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

 

Friday, games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless noted

 

▪  Bluffton at Beaufort

▪  Battery Creek at Hilton Head Island

▪  May River at Whale Branch

▪  Beaufort Academy at Patrick Henry

▪  John Paul II at Palmetto Christian, 6:30

▪  Thomas Heyward at St. Andrews

THURSDAY

Ridgeland-Hardeville 20

Allendale Fairfax 12

Ronald Zimmerman caught two touchdown receptions and Freddie Aiken scored on a 10-yard run to help Ridgeland-Hardeeville improve to 3-0 on the season.

R-H won only two games all of last season.

VOLLEYBALL

 

THURSDAY

John Paul II 3, Thomas Heyward 2

25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 21-25, 15-10

JP leaders: Abigail Barker 10 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs; Marissa Majorkiewicz 7 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs; Jasmine Hamilton 7 kills, 10 digs; Ayannah Thompson 5 kils, 3 blocks; Darby O’Donnell 8 aces

Hilton Head 3, Beaufort 0

HH leaders: Sophia Kaup 4 aces, 13 digs; Lexie Standed had 27 assists and 4 aces; Sydney Janson 11 kills

WEDNESDAY

John Paul II 3

Charleston Collegiate 0

25-21, 25-22, 25-22

JP Leaders: Abigail Barker 12 kills, 4 aces; Marissa Majorkiewicz 5 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs; Jasmine Hamilton 4 kills, 1 block; Mary Foster Gaillard 3 kills, 2 aces; Darby O’Donnell 21 assists, 3 aces

Submitted reports

Our policy is to print all fall sports scores and game recaps submitted to us by coaches or their designee. Results must be typed and sent by email to sports@islandpacket.com. No phone results will be accepted. Results sent in publishable form — complete sentences, athletes' first and last names, etc. — will be published online the following day and in the soonest possible print edition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford

What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford 1:32

What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford
Fan of Bluffton and May River Football? Check out these highlights 0:50

Fan of Bluffton and May River Football? Check out these highlights
Miss Beaufort High's first football game? Here are some highlights 1:07

Miss Beaufort High's first football game? Here are some highlights

View More Video