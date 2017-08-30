High school roundup

CROSS COUNTRY
Hilton Head Prep will host the Hilton Head XC Open 5K this year (formerly Run for Ret 5K) on Saturday at 8 a.m. at HHP’s campus located in Sea Pines at 8 Fox Grape Road. The race is open to the public but also will serve as a home cross country meet for Hilton Head Prep.
Online registration remains open until Thursday, but you can register in person up until the race morning at 7:30 a.m. Go to www.gotrievents.com/event/hilton-head-xc-open-5k/ for more information and to register online.
TENNIS
Beaufort 7, Hilton Head Prep 0
Singles: MvKenzie Daniel (B) def. Lauren Hurdley, 6-0, 6-4; Morgan Louw (B) def. Kaylee Zhu, 6-4, 7-5; Kirsten Stone (B) def. Holland Traver, 6-1, 6-2; Sophie Bellomy (B) def. Chloe Marko, 6-3, 6-0; Lucy Bruns (B) def. Valerie Covington, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: McKenzie Daniel/ Sophie Bellomy (B) def. Lauren Hurdley/ Kaylee Zhu, 6-0, 6-4; Lucy Ayddlette/ Caroline Louw (B) def. Molly Rankin/Cassie Cohen, 6-3, 6-2.
Beaufort Academy 5, Hilton Head Christian Academy 1
Singles: Olivia-Rose Besecker (HHCA) won 6-1, 6-3; Presley Jackson (BA) def. Abby Peduzzi, 6-4, 1-6, 10-6; Abby Dalton (BA) def. Jacqueline Lowrey. 6-4, 1-0, retired; Ladasha Prather (BA) def. Charlotte Bauer, 6-0, 6-0; Mary Alden Cooper (BA) def. Elizabeth Minton, 6-1, 6-1; Caroline Moss (BA) won by default
VOLLEYBALL
Effingham County 2, Hilton Head Island 1
Scores: 15-25, 25-21, 25-17
Leaders: HH: Sophia Kaup 3 aces; Lexie Standen 5 kills; Olivia Janson 3 blocks; Brooke Simons 8 digs
Calvary Day 2, Hilton Head Island 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-21
Leaders: HH: Lexie Standen finished 16 assists; Kate Schwartz 6 kills, 9 digs; Olivia Janson, 2 blocks
