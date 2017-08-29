High school roundup

High School Sports

MONDAY VOLLEYBALL

 

Hilton Head Christian 3, John Paul II 0

Scores: 25-11, 25-13, 25-12

Leaders: JP: Marissa Majorkiewicz, 5 kills, ace; Abigail Barker, 4 kills; Jasmine Hamilton, 3; Mary Foster Gaillard, ace

 

Beaufort Academy 3, Coastal Christian 0

Scores: 25-15, 25-15, 26-24

 

Hilton Head Prep 3, Veritas Academy 1

Scores: 25-8, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14

Leaders: Olivia Mitchell, 6 kills; Alaina McCallion, 5 kills; Kaitlyn Adkins, 5 kills; Keira Wojcikiewicz, 5 aces, 18 assists; Kelsey O’Connor, 4 aces, 21 digs; Sarah Orie, 17 digs

Our policy is to print all fall sports scores and game recaps submitted to us by coaches or their designee. Results must be typed and sent by email to sports@islandpacket.com. No phone results will be accepted. Results sent in publishable form — complete sentences, athletes' first and last names, etc. — will be published online the following day and in the soonest possible print edition.

