High school roundup

MONDAY VOLLEYBALL
Hilton Head Christian 3, John Paul II 0
Scores: 25-11, 25-13, 25-12
Leaders: JP: Marissa Majorkiewicz, 5 kills, ace; Abigail Barker, 4 kills; Jasmine Hamilton, 3; Mary Foster Gaillard, ace
Beaufort Academy 3, Coastal Christian 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-15, 26-24
Hilton Head Prep 3, Veritas Academy 1
Scores: 25-8, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14
Leaders: Olivia Mitchell, 6 kills; Alaina McCallion, 5 kills; Kaitlyn Adkins, 5 kills; Keira Wojcikiewicz, 5 aces, 18 assists; Kelsey O’Connor, 4 aces, 21 digs; Sarah Orie, 17 digs
Submitted reports
