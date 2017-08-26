High School Sports

Week 1 Midlands SC high school football scoreboard

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 1:48 AM

Abbeville 42, Woodruff 19

Andrew Jackson 25, Aynor 21

Andrew Jackson Academy 26, Jefferson Davis Academy 6

Andrews 28, Hanahan 16

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 30, C.E. Murray 6

Baptist Hill 48, Garrett Academy of Technology 8

Barnwell 42, Blackville-Hilda 0

Beaufort 48, Battery Creek 13

Belton-Honea Path 41, Powdersville 21

Ben Lippen 53, Heathwood Hall 6

Berea 30, Travelers Rest 13

Berkeley 48, Stratford 19

Bethune-Bowman 22, Denmark-Olar 0

Blue Ridge 41, Landrum 19

Bluffton 24, May River 16

Boiling Springs 20, Ashley Ridge 13

Branchville 26, North 8

Brookland-Cayce 42, Airport 21

Broome 55, Christ Church Episcopal 3

Buford 34, Indian Land 31

Calhoun Academy 50, Summerville Faith Christian 35

Camden 42, North Central 17

Cane Bay 22, Goose Creek 7

Carolina Forest 24, Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 7

Carvers Bay 18, Georgetown 6

Cathedral Academy 34, Northside Christian 20

Chapin 28, Mid-Carolina 13

Chapman 56, Seneca 14

Charlotte Christian, N.C. 54, Myrtle Beach 51

Chesnee 63, West Oak 0

Chester 70, Franklin Christian Academy, Tenn. 0

Chesterfield 52, McBee 15

Clarendon Hall Academy 46, Beaufort Academy 28

Clover 41, Gastonia Forestview, N.C. 5

Colleton Prep 26, Williamsburg Academy 14

Conway 17, Wando 7

Crescent 28, Dixie 17

Cross Creek, Ga. 33, Fox Creek 14

Dillon 46, Mullins 7

Dixie 37, Ware Shoals 0

Dorchester Academy 35, Carolina Academy 20

Dreher 38, Columbia 6

Easley 31, D.W. Daniel 12

Eastside 48, Riverside 14

Edisto 21, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 6

Fairfield Central 49, W.J. Keenan 12

First Baptist 55, Burke 12

Fort Mill 34, West Florence 7

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 54, Richard Winn Academy 13

Gaffney 30, Union County 0

Gilbert 37, Batesburg-Leesville 13

Gray Collegiate Academy 47, Calhoun County 12

Greenville 51, Wade Hampton (G) 9

Greenwood 37, Midland Valley 0

Greenwood Christian 35, Oakbrook Prep 7

Hannah-Pamplico 31, Marion 14

Hemingway 56, Kingstree 14

Hillcrest 28, Mauldin 25

Hilton Head Island 22, Whale Branch 21

Holly Hill Academy 58, Laurens Academy 20

Irmo 49, J.L. Mann 7

James F. Byrnes 42, Greer 7

King’s Academy 21, Grace Christian, Tenn. 6

Lake View 26, Johnsonville 6

Lakewood 20, Lake City 6

Lamar 28, Central 0

Latta 28, Creek Bridge 8

Laurence Manning Academy 70, Florence Christian 9

Laurens 24, Clinton 18

Lee Central 44, Eau Claire 10

Lewisville 18, Blacksburg 16

Lexington 21, A.C. Flora 0

Liberty 45, Walhalla 17

Lincoln County, Ga. 41, McCormick 8

Marlboro County 30, Cheraw 28

Newberry 36, Ninety Six 20

North Augusta 35, Evans, Ga. 23

North Charleston 32, Military Magnet Academy 24

North Lincoln, N.C. 47, Carolina Wildcats (Private) 6

North Myrtle Beach 30, Loris 0

Northwestern 42, Dorman 28

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46, Academic Magnet 7

Orangeburg Prep 19, Cardinal Newman 7

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 48, Lake Marion 0

Palmetto 29, Woodmont 7

Patrick Henry Academy 36, W. Wyman King Academy 14

Pendleton 20, Pickens 13

Pinewood Prep 24, Northwood Academy 0

Providence HomeSchool 46, Coastal Home School, Ga. 22

Richland Northeast 35, Swansea 21

Ridge View 17, Blythewood 9

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47, Estill 0

River Bluff 45, Lugoff-Elgin 20

Rock Hill 28, York Comprehensive 21

Saluda 43, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0

Socastee 43, North Brunswick, N.C. 20

South Pointe 53, Nation Ford 0

Southside 47, Carolina High and Academy 13

Spring Valley 42, Lower Richland 6

St. Andrew’s, Ga. 42, John Paul II 0

St. James 49, Waccamaw 20

St. John’s 29, R.B. Stall 6

St. Joseph 26, Hickory Home School, N.C. 22

Strom Thurmond 37, Aiken 6

Sumter 21, Crestwood 6

T.L. Hanna 35, Spartanburg 0

Thomas Heyward Academy 46, Hilton Head Prep 29

Timberland 13, Woodland 0

Timmonsville 46, East Clarendon 7

Trinity Byrnes School 41, Dillon Christian 32

Wade Hampton (H) 41, Allendale-Fairfax 24

Wagener-Salley 30, Pelion 12

West Ashley 35, Bishop England 27

Westside 33, Westwood 13

White Knoll 35, South Aiken 34

Whitmire 26, Great Falls 16

Williston-Elko 22, Silver Bluff 6

Wilson 37, Darlington 14

Wilson Hall 35, Robert E. Lee Academy 20

Postponed to Saturday

Fort Dorchester vs. Colleton County

