6-member class going into Hilton Head Island Athletic Hall of Fame

Hilton Head Island High School will be inducting six members into its Athletic Hall of Fame next week.
The six-member class includes Angela Beyhan Thune (1986), Jennifer Dana (1989), Carlos Gadson (1988), Sadie Jenkins Bush (1984), Andrew Mitchell (1991) and Emily Natoli (2009). The induction ceremony will be held Sept. 1 at halftime of the Seahawks’ game against Battery Creek.
Thune was a track and cross country star at HHIHS and was a two-time state champion in the 800 and 1,600. She was the South Carolina Association of Women’s Sports Athlete of Year in 1986.
She attended University of North Florida and is working in the music industry in Nashville.
Dana was a cross country and distance runner at HHIHS. She is 23rd all-time in the 5K, fourth all-time in the 1,500 and 12th all-time in the 800 meter.
Gadson was an all-state football player at HHIHS and is being inducted postumously. He played in the North-South football game in 1987.
Gadson has the school football record for most blocked kicks in a season and most blocked kicks in a game. He played in college at Kentucky.
Bush ran cross country and track while playing volleyball, basketball and soccer at HHIHS. She had the school record for the fastest time in cross country for 26 years and was state champion. Bush was all-region and all state awards in cross country, volleyball and basketball and was named the top female at HHIS in 1983-84. She went to Baptist College of Charleston (Charleston Southern) on a volleyball and basketball scholarship and is a chef and has written a cookbook.
Mitchell participated in football, basketball, track and baseball while at HHIHS. He was at North-South selection in football and the school’s Male Athlete of the Year in 1991.
Mitchell came up with a game-clinching interception to send the Seahawks to the 1991 state football championship. He played football at Savannah State and in the Arena Football League for 12 years.
Natoli was a three-sport standout volleyball, basketball and soccer. She led her volleyball team to the state finals and won the girls soccer state championship in 2008.
Natoli was the school’s Theodore Whitaker Female Athlete of the Year in 2009. She played soccer at Vanderbilt and is teaching and coaching middle school in the Houston area.
