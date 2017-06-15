Bluffton High gets a new athletic director

Bluffton High School assistant athletic director Cody Slaughter has been named as the school’s new athletic director.
Principal Denise Garison selected Slaughter to replace Reggie Fields, who is leaving to take an assistant principal’s position at Cape Fear High School in Fayetteville, N.C.
“Coach Slaughter has done a terrific job this year as our assistant athletic director, and I’m confident that he’s ready to take the next step,” Garison said. “He already has good working relationships with our coaches and good rapport with our teachers and staff.”
Slaughter has previously served as Bluffton High’s head varsity wrestling coach, assistant football coach and testing coordinator.
“It’s really an honor to be selected,” Slaughter said. “I’ve enjoyed working with our student athletes and coaches and school staff, and those relationships will be important going forward. My goal will be to build upon the tradition of athletic excellence established by my predecessors.”
Garison said Fields will be missed.
“Mr. Fields’ departure is a great loss, both to the school and to me personally,” she said. “He helped to promote our vision for the school, instill high expectations and support all stakeholders. His loyalty, integrity and school spirit made him an valuable member of Bobcat Nation.”
Fields said that it had been “an honor and a privilege” to serve as Bluffton High’s athletic director.
“I’ve met so many wonderful educators, coaches, students and families,” he said. “But due to family circumstances, I feel that it is in the best interest of my family to return to North Carolina. I will always fondly remember my time as a member of Bobcat Nation.”
Comments