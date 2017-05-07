Beaufort’s Savionna Glover heads up area qualifiers for state track

Beaufort’s Savionna Glover put herself in position to take aim at a third consecutive state title in her specialities, booking a Class 4A finals berth in three events to head a group of 15 area athletes that qualified in multiple individual events for next week’s championships in Columbia.
Glover, a winner in the 3A girls’ long jump and triple jump each of the past two years, locked up spots again by placing third in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump at Saturday’s Class 4A qualifying meet in York.
The Beaufort senior also qualified sixth in the 100 meters, making her the only area athlete to qualify in three individual events.
The Hilton Head Island boys leaned on their distance runners to put themselves in good position to compete for a second straight team title. Sam Gilman was the top qualifier in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, while older brother Ben was second in the 800 and third in the 1,600.
Joshua Williams (1,600/3,200) made it three Seahawks to qualify in two individual races, and Hilton Head also topped the chart in the 4x800 relay.
In team results, the May River girls took third in the Class 3A meet in Charleston and Whale Branch’s girls did likewise at the Class 2A event in Dorchester. The Warriors also saw their boys take fifth in Dorchester, while Bluffton and Battery Creek also saw a pair of top-5 team finishes at the Class 3A event.
May River’s Emma Dewey, critically injured in a highway accident on the way home from last year’s Lower State that killed her friend Grace Sulak, earned a trip to the state meet as part of the Sharks’ 4x800 relay.
State qualifiers from area schools
Class 4A Girls
- Beaufort: Savionna Glover (6th 100, 5th long jump, 3rd triple jump), Keyasha Brown (5th 100 hurdles), Tatyanna Fripp (5th shot put), 4x100 relay (1st), 4x400 relay (7th).
- Hilton Head Island: Isabel Muehleman (4th 1,600, 4th 800), Tori Herman (1st 800), Miyah Shatz (5th 800), Mallory Liggett (3rd 3,200), Traci Brown (8th 100), 4x800 relay (1st).
Class 4A Boys
- Beaufort: Reggie Jones Jr. (2nd pole vault, 6th 400 hurdles), Desmond Gaillard (1st triple jump, 4th high jump), Isiah Parker (2nd shot put), Kagel Coke (5th pole vault), Kyliek Middleton (7th 400), 4x400 relay (1st).
- Hilton Head Island: Sam Gilman (1st 1,600, 1st 3,200), Ben Gilman (2nd 800, 3rd 1,600), Joshua Williams (5th 800, 5th 1,600), Sterling White (3rd 400), P.J. Franklin (4th 400 hurdles), Ryan Moosebrugger (4th 3,200), David Robinson (7th 3,200), 4x800 relay (1st), 4x100 relay 6th).
Class 3A Girls
- Battery Creek: Kyanna Milliedge (1st triple jump, 2nd long jump), GiGi Forehand (2nd discus), 4x100 relay (4th), 4x400 relay (4th).
- Bluffton: Lanitra Ferguson (1st shot put), Judaah Mitchell (2nd 400), Perla Jimenez (4th 3,200), 4x400 relay (2nd), 4x800 relay (3rd).
- May River: Emma Peluso (1st 800, 4th 1,600), Madison Lewellen (1st 1,600), Elixis Ramsey (4th high jump), 4x800 relay (2nd).
- Ridgeland-Hardeeville: Lenasia Singletary (2nd 100, 2nd 200), Kera Robinson (3rd 100), 4x100 relay (3rd).
Class 3A Boys
- Battery Creek: Jonathan Witt (1st 110 hurdles), Tyrone Washington (1st 400 hurdles), Jordan Smalls-Watson (3rd high jump), 4x100 relay (1st).
- Bluffton: Cam Bent (2nd 100, 2nd 200), Adam Lidie (2nd 400 hurdles, 3rd 110 hurdles), 4x400 relay (2nd), 4x800 relay (3rd).
- May River: Adam Dowe (3rd discus).
Class 2A Girls
- Whale Branch: Theresa Anderson (3rd long jump, 4th 100), Taqiyya Smalls (1st 3,200), Da'jahnae Jenkins (3rd 100), Adaiya Byas (3rd pole vault), 4x100 relay (2nd), 4x400 relay (2nd).
Class 2A Boys
- Whale Branch: Wesley Murphy (3rd 1,600, 4th 3,200), Cam Wilson (1st shot put), Richard Campbell (2nd 800), 4x400 relay (2nd), 4x100 relay (3rd), 4x800 relay (3rd).
