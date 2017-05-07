Bluffton cruises into its first Lower State boys’ soccer final

Brenden Kelly and D.J. Chappelear scored two goals apiece as Bluffton punched its ticket to the Class 3A Lower State boys’ soccer final for the first time in school history, powering to a 5-1 romp Saturday over Brookland-Cayce.
Miguel Gallegos tallied Bluffton’s other goal, while Kelly and Isaac Florez notched assists to help the Bobcats (20-2) extend their winning streak to 11 games. Goalkeeper Hector Zelaya allowed a first-half goal, but came up with six saves on the game.
The Bobcats will host powerhouse Bishop England, last year’s Class 2A champion, on Tuesday night for a berth in next Saturday’s state final.
The Bishops blasted Wade Hampton – which authored one of Bluffton’s losses – by an 8-1 score to book their place. Bishop England has won 16 state titles in boys’ soccer and has missed just one Lower State final since 1998.
Bluffton had gotten as far as the Lower State semifinals just twice before, including last year’s loss to Socastee. The other came in 2007, just before Josh Fox took over as coach.
Fox announced earlier this spring that this would be his final season on the Bobcats’ sideline. Bluffton has notched 41 victories in the past two years.
