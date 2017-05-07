Demons’ fireworks drop Beaufort in Lower State softball opener

Savannah Mullen’s home run provided Beaufort’s only highlight as Lugoff-Elgin supplied the rest of the power in a 13-1 victory in Saturday’s opener of the Class 4A Lower State tournament.
The Demons jumped out quickly as three first-inning homers led to seven runs, while Beaufort’s hitters managed just three hits of any kind against Bailey Douglas and reliever Gracie Holland.
The Eagles now face an elimination game Monday at region rival Berkeley. The Stags won both meetings during the regular season, both by shutout.
Emily Cook and Essence Champion added singles on Saturday for Beaufort, which got a runner to third three times in the first five innings without being able to bring her home. Mullen’s homer to left in the sixth finally broke the shutout.
Lugoff-Elgin blasted five homers in all, with Kelly Graham, Sophie Holland and Erica Rawl doing their damage in the first inning. Douglas added a three-run shot in the seventh, and Kaley Goerlich homered two batters later.
