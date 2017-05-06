High school soccer playoffs: Hilton Head Island girls vs. Dreher

High School Sports

Hilton Head Island 4, Dreher 1: Hannah Stanhope scored twice and the Seahawks limited Dreher to few shots on goal as they booked passage to an eighth consecutive Lower State final, moving one step from the Class 4A title game.

The Seahawks travel on Monday to Chapin for a rematch of last year’s Class 3A state final. Realignment now places the two powers on the same side of the Upper State/Lower State line.

Emily Slawson and Kendall Moran tallied Hilton Head’s other goals as the Seahawks extended their unbeaten streak to seven games. Hilton Head has given up only three goals in that stretch.

The Seahawks have not missed a Lower State final since 2009, when they were eliminated one round shy of the target.

